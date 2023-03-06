Greenville City Hall

A 20 percent increase in Greenville’s residential solid waste accounts is driving changes to the collection routes and schedules to be reviewed by the City Council today.

Public works staff will review the recommendations during the council’s workshop session scheduled for 4 p.m. in City Hall Conference Room 337.


