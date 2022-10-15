Airbnb-type businesses will remain unchecked in Greenville after the city council took no action on a request to regulate how they operate in neighborhoods.
Assistant City Attorney Dene’ Alexander presented council members with options for regulating short-term rentals like AirBnB and Vrbo at Thursday’s meeting.
While cities can regulate short-term rentals, which are defined as residential dwellings that are rented for no longer than 30 days, there are limitations, she said.
No action was taken because council members couldn’t arrive at a consensus on how to approach the issue.
“I am fundamentally against regulating this type of rental,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said. “I think Councilman (Les) Robinson said it, there are a few violators out there, why could we punish everyone who is doing the right thing and running it correctly.”
Connelly said the city should enforce nuisance ordinances by keeping a log of cases.
“I would hate to have somebody continuously doing party after party right next door to me, but also I don’t want to take away everyone else’s property rights across the city,” he said.
Robinson made the initial request to explore options for regulating short-term rentals after receiving complaints about locations that were disturbing neighborhoods in his district.
While council took no action, Robinson said the issue isn’t going away.
“It’s a very complicated issue … we need to keep looking at it because we are going into a new area that even the courts haven’t really addressed yet,” he said.
Because citizens are concerned, the council needs to continue looking at it, Robinson said. “We don’t need to act quickly, we need to act deliberately, with a game plan,” he said. “The last thing we need to do is pass something that is not proper.”
Robinson said he intends to continue discussions with council members to see what ideas may develop.
Alexander said there are at least 17 North Carolina municipalities with rules governing short-term rentals. Several are facing legal challenges to their regulations. Earlier this year, the state Court of Appeals ruled the City of Wilmington’s regulations couldn’t be upheld because it tied the permitting of rental properties with registering rental units.
The city could regulate short-term rentals through zoning regulations. It also could limit where rentals are located to certain zoning districts, could require actions such as obtaining a special-use permit, variances and building permits; and develop standards on parking, trash/refuse collection and limits on special events and buffers between the rental unit and other properties, Alexander said.
The city also doesn’t have to grandfather the approximately 150 properties already advertised on rental sites, she said.
There is talk that the North Carolina General Assembly may take action next year that would limit the ability of municipalities to regulate rentals, Alexander said. Such legislation was submitted this year but didn’t move forward.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels said the council should table further action to see what action the General Assembly takes.
Councilman Rick Smiley said focusing on behavior may be the better approach. He said the current noise ordinance could be changed to give the city more sources to address noise violations.
Robinson said it’s difficult to enforce a nuisance action because “nuisance doesn’t have a black or white meaning.”
“Everyone knows I am all for development, I don’t like a lot of rules,” Robinson said, adding there are short-term rental owners who don’t care how neighbors are being inconvenienced.
Requiring a special-use permit to operate a short-term rental would give the city boundaries for working with owners who book problematic guests, Robinson said.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said the city should focus on maintaining liveability and community character in neighborhoods while protecting affordable housing.
Short-term rentals allow people to operate businesses and generate income, and the city shouldn’t interfere with their livelihoods, Connelly said.
He suggested staff monitor locations that were receiving nuisance complaints and speak to owners whose property is the focus of repeated complaints.
The council also discussed the Historic Preservation Commission’s request to find out the cost of updating and replacing the signage in the College View Historic District and adding to two neighborhood entrance signs on Fifth Street.
Daniels, the council’s commission liaison, said most of the oval historic district designation signs that are atop the street signs have been removed or lost. The commission would like to explore a new design and attach them to all street signs.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said previously the city left the selection of neighborhood entrance signs to neighborhood associations. Locating such signs on Fifth Street would require the city to obtain an easement. She said staff would move forward with researching sign designs and costs.
The council unanimously approved the annexation of slightly more than 6 acres located at the southwestern corner of the intersection of Statonsburg and Allen roads. Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said it’s anticipated that the property will accommodate a convenience store, hotel and restaurant. No one spoke in opposition of the project.
The council also unanimously approved a staff request to demolish and remove a dwelling located at 1607 Chestnut St. With the vote, the property owner has 90 days to demolish and remove the structure. If the owner doesn’t do it, the city will step in.
The council started Thursday’s meeting by honoring the Pitt County Girls Softball team for its play during the Little League Softball World Series.