Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote on a rezoning request that would bring additional commercial and multi-family housing along Charles Boulevard in the Bells Fork area.
The request from Happy Trail Farms is among nine set for public hearings when the council meets at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 200 W Fifth St. The developer is asking the council to rezone 25 acres located along the western right-of-way of N.C. 43/South Charles Boulevard between Bluebill Drive and Covey Lane.
The developer wants a 7.6 acre tract rezoned for heavy commercial instead of its current office-residential high density multi-family zoning. He wants 17.5 acres rezoned as residential high density multi-family instead of its current residential medium density family.
City planning staff recommended denying the request, but the planning and zoning commission approved it with a 6-2 vote in February, saying the proposed rezoning fits with the development occurring in the area.
Staff said the request wasn’t in keeping with the city’s future land use plan, which recommends traditional neighborhood development with medium-high density.
Prior to the public hearings, the council will consider a resolution authorizing an exchange of city property with Ward Holdings.
Under the agreement, the city will receive a .07-acre of property located at 1125 W. Fifth St., which is near property the city already owns, in exchange for giving Warding Holdings 5,334 square feet of a nearly half-acre lot located at the northwestern corner of Moye Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue. The address is 2099 Dickinson Ave.
According to the council’s agenda materials, the city has to give 10 days notice of the arrangement before it can be finalized.
The council also will be asked to select a design for a gateway sign welcoming travelers to the city. The sign will be located at the southwest quadrant of the cloverleaf at U.S. 264 bypass and the Southwest Bypass.
The other public hearings during the meeting involve annexation and rezoning requests, a recommendation to demolish a building and requested changes to the future land use map:
- Annex 4 acres of Barrington Fields, located at the end of Barrington Drive and Abby Drive.
- Annex 8.4 acres of Fieldstone, located at the end Sweet Bay Drive and Cedrus Drive.
- Annex nearly 94 acres, including Nexus Harris Mill Apartments, located on the western right-of-way of B’s Barbeque Road, north of MacGregor Downs Road.
- Annex nearly seventh-tenths of an acre located at 4405 Spring Pines Road.
- Rezone nearly 27.7 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Allen Road, adjacent to Cobblestone Townhomes, from residential-agricultural to residential high density multi-family.
- Amend 25 acres on the future land use and character map from office/institutional and mixed use high intensity to residential, high density for the property located along the southern right-of-way of Stantonsburg Road (U.S. 264) roughly between Stantonsburg Road and Allen Road.
- Ordinance requiring the demolition and removal of the dwelling located at 1305 W. Fourth St.
- Agreement for the lease of parking spaces at Fourth Street Parking Garage related to hotel development agreement between city and Greenville Ventures NC.