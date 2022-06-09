Greenville City Council will consider approval of two agreements supporting a local pharmaceutical manufacturer’s expansion plans at today’s 6 p.m. meeting.
The council will also vote on its fiscal year 2022-23 contract with Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, loan documents for an affordable housing project and hold multiple public hearings on annexation and rezoning requests.
The first agreement involves the city administering a $100,000 grant from the N.C. Biotechnology Center that will support training to prepare high school students for jobs at Thermo Fisher Scientific, which announced in September 2021 that the company is undertaking $154 million facility expansion. This expansion is on top of a $500 million expansion that was announced the previous year.
While the agreement is for the Thermo Fisher Scientific project, the paperwork is under the name of Patheon Manufacturing Services, the company Thermo Fisher bought in 2017.
If council approves the agreement, the $100,000 will be granted in a single lump-sum payment which can be spent during a three-year period.
The second action is amending an economic development agreement the city struck with Patheon earlier this year. If approved, the city will waive up to $100,000 in building permit fees for the construction of a new building that is part of the expansion. Under the new agreement, the fees will be waived once the structure is completed and the required application is submitted.
The city’s earlier economic development agreement was a job creation grant of $100,000 given annually for up to six years.
Housing loan
Council will vote to authorize a $1 million loan to aid in the construction of an affordable housing development.
The council voted in December to contribute the money to Arlington Trace, a project being developed by Taft Family Ventures under the company name Arlington Trace LLC.
The agreement would authorize a 20-year term, paid over 30 years with zero interest.
Arts contract
The Council will vote on a $91,000 contact with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1.
Public hearings
- Annex 5.84 acres located along the northern right-of-way of East Fire Tower Road, west of Meeting Place.
- Annex Congleton Funeral Home, 3.66 acres located along the northern right-of-way of East 10th Street south of Port Terminal Road.
- Annex 12.048 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Dickinson Avenue, south of West Arlington Boulevard.
- Rezone 1.5 acres located along the southern right-of-way of the Norfolk & Southern Railroad between Allen Road and Spring Forest Road from residential-agricultural to residential high density multifamily.
- Rezone 48 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Charles Boulevard south of Cantata Drive from residential single family to office.
- Rezone .238 acres located along the eastern right-of-way of Cromwell Drive south of Lynndale Court to residential-single-family medium density.
- 23. Ordinance requested by K Sade Ventures, LLC to Rezone 8.7 acres along the northern right-of-way of N.C. 43 (West Fifth Street), west of Mattox Road to medical-residential high density multifamily.