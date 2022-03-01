More changes are ahead for the Greenville City Council as the board’s at-large member said he would not seek re-election and the District 3 representative filed to run for his seat.
Brian Meyerhoeffer, a two-term council member who currently serves as the at-large representative, said Tuesday other obligations will keep him from seeking a third term.
“As much as I enjoyed it, I don’t have the bandwidth anymore. I’m too busy,” Meyerhoeffer said. “Between work, my wife’s career … When I started my kid was much younger and now he is 8-years-old and very active. He has a lot going on between school and sports. He knows when I’m gone now and he wants me home.”
Meyehoeffer confirmed he would not run after Will Bell, who’s held the Greenville District 3 seat since 2017, filed Tuesday as a candidate for the at-large seat.
Bell said he’s running for the at-large seat because he wants to broaden his constituency.
“I wanted to take an opportunity to get to know the voters in other parts of the city, and represent a larger voice on the city council,” said Bell. “I’m looking forward to going and knocking on doors throughout the city and learning more about whatever issues face those different districts.”
When asked if the switch was a step towards a future run for mayor, Bell didn’t dismiss the question.
“I would not rule anything out about anything in my future,” he said. “I’m still in my 20s and just looking forward to getting more experience representing the citizens of Greenville. I’m excited to be part of the story that Greenville is creating.”
Former City Councilwoman Marion Blackburn filed on Thursday to seek the District 3 seat, which she held from 2009-15. The district was redrawn last year to include several new neighborhoods in addition to its traditional boundary.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly also filed for re-election on Tuesday. He is being challenged by Daughters of Worth founder Elizabeth Liles.
Meyerhoeffer is the second incumbent set to leave office. The current District 5 representative, William Litchfield, bowed out in December as attorney Les Robinson announced he would seek the seat. Robinson officially filed for the election on Thursday.
Incumbents Rick Smiley of District 4 and Rose Glover of District 3 also have filed for re-election. District 1 incumbent Monica Daniels faces a challenged from William Shiver.
The council elections were delayed from November due to delays in the U.S. Census count, which was needed to draw new districts. The vote was to be held with primaries originally scheduled for March, then the primaries were delay because of legal challenges to state legislative and congressional districts.
The city election and primaries are now set for May 17. Filing continues through Friday.
Tuesday also saw Democratic and Republican primaries shaping up in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District with the incumbent representative and a second challenger filing for office.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Greenville Republican who is completing his first full term in Congress after being elected in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of the late Walter Jones Jr. filed on Tuesday along with Republican George J. Papastrat of Jacksonville. Brian Michael Friend of Wilmington filed in December for the GOP nod.
Wilmington is not located in the 3rd Congressional District as drawn by state court appointed special masters, but congressional candidates are not required to live in the district they want to represent.
Joe Swartz and Barbara D. Gaskins are competing for the Democratic Party nomination.
Candidates for several local offices faced no challengers with less than three days of filing left.