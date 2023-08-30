A Greenville city councilwoman has been indicted on charges that she withdrew funds from the account of a deceased former police lieutenant.

As first reported by WITN on Wednesday, Rose Glover was indicted on two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Court records show that she was due in Pitt County District Court for an appearance on the charges Thursday morning.


  

