...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 9 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...through Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 663 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
PAMLICO SOUND PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS
NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall from Tropical
Storm Idalia is likely.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina, including the following
areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene,
Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare,
Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks,
Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood
with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Idalia will bring heavy rain to Eastern North
Carolina tonight and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts between 4 to
10 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Weather Alert
This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**IMPACTS FROM TROPICAL STORM IDALIA WILL BE INCREASING THIS
EVENING**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Hatteras Island
and Northern Outer Banks.
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, East Carteret, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, and
Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow,
Duplin, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare,
Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island,
Tyrrell, and West Carteret
- A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hatteras Island
and Northern Outer Banks.
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 410 miles west-southwest of Buxton NC or about 330 miles
west-southwest of Morehead City NC
- 32.2N 81.7W
- Storm Intensity 70 mph
- Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Idalia will move off the South Carolina Coast this
evening. It will then track along the North Carolina coast Thursday
morning with the center passing over Onslow Bay Thursday afternoon.
Regardless of the exact track of Idalia, there is the potential for
significant impacts to eastern North Carolina.
Heavy rain bands will bring widespread rainfall amounts of 5 to
10 inches, with isolated amounts up to 15" possible, bringing the
threat of localized flash flooding especially in low-lying, urban, and
poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall preceding Idalia could exacerbate
this risk.
Dangerous storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible
along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and associated tributaries, as well
as Core and southern Pamlico Sounds. Winds approaching tropical storm
force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages,
especially along and east of Highway 17. Tornadoes may result in areas
of locally enhanced damage, particularly near the coast.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to
create treacherous conditions for mariners. Localized ocean overwash
will be possible along the coast due to high surf. Stronger and more
frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
extensive impacts across all of eastern North Carolina. Potential
impacts include:
- Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in
multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may
become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may
become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.
Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with
underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous.
Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across all of eastern North Carolina.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across the Neuse and Pamlico River and adjacent tributaries
as well as the southern Pamlico and Core Sounds. Potential impacts in
this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and Crystal Coast.
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
Eastern North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a particularly dangerous tornado event having
possible extensive impacts across southern and central coast of
eastern North Carolina.
Potential impacts include:
- The occurrence of numerous tornadoes can greatly hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Many places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of
immense destruction, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roof and wall failures of sturdy
buildings with some being leveled, structures upon weak
foundations blown away, mobile homes obliterated, large trees
twisted and snapped with forested trees uprooted, vehicles
lifted off the ground and thrown, and small boats destroyed.
Large and deadly projectiles can add to the toll.
Elsewhere across Eastern North Carolina, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions are expected across all the waters, with
strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for
mariners. Life-threatening surf conditions with stronger and more
frequent rip currents and strong shore break will also exist along
area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of
life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any
orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency
Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are
unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making.
If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in
which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides.
Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for
instructions from local authorities.
Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and
hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge
zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find
yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed
evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 12 AM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
A Greenville city councilwoman has been indicted on charges that she withdrew funds from the account of a deceased former police lieutenant.
As first reported by WITN on Wednesday, Rose Glover was indicted on two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. Court records show that she was due in Pitt County District Court for an appearance on the charges Thursday morning.