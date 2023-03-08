...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (20 to 30 percent), and gusty
north winds of 20 to 25 mph will likely lead to adverse fire
behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Lorie and Kim Cantu of Greenville show off a ceremonial check from the N.C. Education Lottery.
When Kim Cantu of Greenville first learned that he won some money playing Cash 5, he had no idea that he just won a $504,104 jackpot, the state N.C. Education Lottery reported.
“The clerk just told me he couldn’t cash the ticket in the store because it was too large to pay out,” Cantu said. “I thought it was maybe $500.”
After leaving the store, Cantu went home and checked his numbers online, a Lottery news release said.
“I was actually shocked when I saw the amount,” he said.
He immediately ran to tell his wife the good news.
“We were both so excited,” Cantu said. “We were going around the house doing high-fives.”
Cantu, a 65-year-old former store manager, bought his lucky $1 Cash 5 ticket for the Feb. 15 drawing from the Speedway on Charles Boulevard in Greenville.
“We had a great weekend thinking about the win and all the possibilities of it,” he said.
Cantu arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $359,183.
He said he will use the winnings to do remodel his home and put some in savings for retirement.
Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.
March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Lottery release said, and the Lottery’s Play Smart program educates and empowers people to make smart decisions when they play the lottery.
Visit nclottery.com/PlaySmart to learn how the Play Smart program helps create a game plan to keep lottery play fun.