Cantu

Lorie and Kim Cantu of Greenville show off a ceremonial check from the N.C. Education Lottery.

 Contributed photo

When Kim Cantu of Greenville first learned that he won some money playing Cash 5, he had no idea that he just won a $504,104 jackpot, the state N.C. Education Lottery reported.

“The clerk just told me he couldn’t cash the ticket in the store because it was too large to pay out,” Cantu said. “I thought it was maybe $500.”


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.