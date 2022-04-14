Concern among community members about teen dating violence led them to call on an expert to discuss red flags they can watch out for as their own children and grandchildren grapple with issues of consent, abuse and mental trauma.
Detective Robert Signs on Tuesday spoke with parents, grandparents and a handful of teenagers about dating violence among teens, something he said is more commonplace than one might expect.
“One in 12 teens experiences sexual or physical violence,” Signs said. “When you account for emotional abuse that number is even higher, at one in three.”
The seminar, which took place at City Hall, was presented by the police department’s Community Relations Committee. Signs teaches a similar course to teens in a classroom setting.
Carol Ann Naipaul, chairwoman of the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee, said that her concern about dating violence among young people led to the seminar.
“I see too many things going on in my neighborhood, in the community and while I’m driving that I know kids really need help and to make wise choices,” Naipaul said. “They have to feel a sense of belonging, they have to feel loved and have to know that people are there for them in the community.”
The topics addressed were identifying red flags of violence, understanding legal ramifications associated with relationships in the digital age and a lesson on consent.
“Silence means no,” Signs said.
The acronym FRIES is what Signs and others use to explain consent. Consent is Freely Given, Reversible, Informed, Enthusiastic and Specific. That means a person giving consent does not feel pressured, that they can take it back at any time and that they have given thought to what they’re consenting to, Signs said.
A person giving consent is also enthusiastic about the act and presents a very clear and concrete picture of what they want, Signs said.
The digital age was a key matter of discussion among Signs and those in the audience. Signs called social media “a breeding ground for bullying,” and told parents that various apps can and should be used to track kids at all times. He said that one in five teens have sent a nude or semi-nude photo or video of themselves to someone else. Out of those, 61 percent said it was a result of peer pressure and 15 percent sent such an image to a complete stranger.
“Once the photo’s out there the damage is done,” Signs said. “There is no control. Everyone believes, and the most popular is Snapchat, that you send it out and it goes away. It doesn’t go away. It will never go away.
“For proof, we use that in search warrants and get information from Snapchat all the time.”
Signs advocated for monitoring teens’ social media, computer and phone to keep an eye on what they’re doing in a digital space. He is the father of a teen himself.
“We’re not friends, we’re your parents,” Signs said. “We can work on that friendship once we’re both adults.”
There are legal consequences for those sending or sharing sexting images under federal and state law. Signs said that it is illegal to distribute, produce or possess pornographic material of a minor under the age of 18. A mistake of age is not a defense, he said.
“Part of the law is to produce or distribute,” Signs said. “If you are an underage individual and you are sending photos of yourself you have just produced pornographic material and can be held accountable.”
Under state law, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor holds a sentence of 44-92 months in prison for a first-time offender. Second degree, which is copying or distributing, carries a sentence of 15-31 months. Third degree, possession, holds 4-8 months.
“Most convictions will lead to registration on the North Carolina sex offender registry which typically holds a minimum of 30 years and can be reduced to 10,” Signs said.
He added that learning about concepts like consent at a young age is a way to have healthy relationships as adults.
“This is something to reflect on yourself,” Signs said. “Look at yourself (and ask) ‘Is that me? Am I an abuser?’ You have to recognize it in yourself and if you can recognize it in yourself it will make you better as you mature and grow into an adult to be in a more healthy relationship.”
Naipaul said that it is hoped that seminars like this will help teens who are afraid to open up or feel isolated about relationship issues.
“Most of them are afraid to talk to their parents, their teachers or people in the community like their church,” Naipaul said. “They are afraid of ridicule or being put down. It has happened not only in my district, but there are parents I have come in contact with who are dealing with the toughness and the roughness of a teenager.”
Naipaul hopes next year to have Signs present a similar seminar to a school.
Anyone in immediate danger from dating violence should call 911, Signs said, and be sure to provide their name and address to ensure the proper authorities can help them.
To find resources teens and their family can use, visit LoveisRespect.org, Signs said.