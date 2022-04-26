Today is the first story in an ongoing series about races for the Greenville City Council. Municipal elections are May 17. Early voting starts Thursday.
The race for the Greenville City Council’s 1st District sees an incumbent facing off against a political newcomer whose history includes stints as a pastor, business owner and registration on the state’s sex offender registry.
District 1 includes part of Greenville’s Medical District, parts of west Greenville and areas north of the Tar River.
Monica Daniels, 58, was first appointed to the City Council in 2018. Born in Greenville, she grew up in New York City where she attended Martin Luther King High School. She returned to Greenville in her early 20s after receiving a bachelor’s degree in social work from Barton College. She also has a master’s degree from Capella University in social work.
Daniels is a social work supervisor for the Pitt County Department of Social Services. She is also a mother of five. She said her greatest accomplishment since serving on the council has been helping west Greenville grow and renovating community centers.
“I have represented the people in my district for the past three years with genuine interest, addressing the issues that matter to them,” Daniels said. “Being a civil servant is a title I don’t take for granted. I have proven myself to be persistent in making positive changes that have bought funding to create new homeowners, upgrade parks and community buildings, and neighborhood improvements that will ultimately create a haven for our children and the elderly.”
Daniels also said she was responsible for making the Inter-Generational Center of Fifth Street into a COVID-19 vaccination site during a period of high infections while businesses and other entities were shut down.
Daniels’ opponent, William Shiver, 64, also led vaccination efforts in his community. He said he’s responsible for setting up 17 COVID testing sites since the shot first became available.
Shiver is a Greenville native and was part of the first graduating class at North Pitt High School. He received his degree from Elizabeth City State University, where he played basketball, before returning to Greenville to take over his family’s business, NY Grocery.
Shiver has since bought out that business and another, he said. He spent over 16 years as senior pastor at Shield of Faith Outreach Ministry and as the administrator for the Shield of Faith Fellowship of Churches in California. He and his wife are founders and owners of Sure Foundation Behavioral Health Services LLC.
Shiver said he decided to run after he saw issues not being addressed, particularly ones that apply to the senior community. He said he wants to give citizens a chance to have more input on things like health care, which he said will both provide better solutions and reduce complaints.
Among Daniels’ priorities is beautification, something in which she is actively involved. During a phone interview, she was putting up campaign signs and cleaning up trash in west Greenville.
“My priorities are to be visible, reachable and timely,” Daniels said. “I believe in not only using my voice but putting words into action. I will continue neighborhood beautification by being an example of cleaning my own neighborhood. I will not make broken promises. I will be transparent and honest to the public.”
Shiver agreed that being transparent and visible is important. Among his key concerns is housing, which he said has disparities across Greenville. Two more pillars of his campaign are being tough on crime and strong support of local business, he said.
“Improving the rental housing standards so that Greenville will look the same all the way around,” Shiver said. “Hold accountable landlords to keep (homes) up and make people feel good about where they live at.”
The two agree that city made the wrong call on allowing cryptocurrency mining facilities to operate in industrial areas without a special use permit. Daniels voted against the motion while Shiver said he would have as well. Both said members of the community have viable concerns on how a data processing facility could impact their quality of life.
District 1 includes zoning that could host Compute North, a company that last year tried to locate 89 modular data processing containers for blockchain mining less than a mile from Belvoir Elementary. The company withdrew its request with Pitt County after weeks of protest but later won approval to locate in Greenville.
Shiver last week confirmed that he is listed on North Carolina’s sex offender registry. In 2009 he was convicted on two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, serving three years and two months in prison. He said his conviction was the result of issues in the criminal justice system.
Daniels declined to comment on Shiver’s status as a sex offender, though she did say she was aware of it.