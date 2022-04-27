This report is the second in an ongoing series about races for the Greenville City Council. Municipal elections are May 17. Early voting starts Thursday.
Creating opportunities for individual growth and community betterment drive both candidates in Greenville City Council’s District 2 contest.
Incumbent Rose Glover, the longest-serving member on the current council, got her start in politics through a 1990s program that addressed crime and community development.
Challenger Tonya Foreman is the founder and chief executive of CAREE, a nonprofit that works in the area of health equity, voter engagement, economic development and financial literacy.
District 2 stretches west from Reade Circle and Evans Street as far south as Arlington Boulevard. It borders District 1 throughout west Greenville and also includes Star Hill Farm, the area around Greenville County Club and continues south to Thomas Langston Road, picking up noncontiguous neighborhoods that have been annexed into the city.
Glover, 71, has represented the district since 1999. She is a retired electrocardiogram (EKG) technician with the Department of Cardiology at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
She became involved in local government through the Weed and Seed program that was launched in Greenville in the late 1990s. The U.S. Department of Justice launched Weed and Seed in the early 1990s to use a combination of policing and community resources to “weed out” crime in neighborhoods and “seed” them with services such as recreational areas, treatment programs and job placement services.
“I had been involved in the community, I was out in the community before I ran, helping people and doing what I could for people. I’ve always been a people person so a few people approached me and asked me if I had thought about running,” she said.
Glover said she thought and prayed about the suggestion.
“God gave me the sign that it was OK, and the people supported me and wanted me to run,” she said. “I was surprised with the support I got.”
During her work with Weed and Seed, Glover learned that city building codes only required that a home have a chimney as a source of heart.
The result was many people were living in homes without functional heating systems, forcing them to rely on kerosene heaters for warmth.
Kerosene heaters were known to cause health problems for people with respiratory or circulatory illnesses. Misuse of the heaters could create fire hazards.
Glover said a coalition worked with the city to change its building code regulations to improve heating sources in homes.
Since then Glover has continued championing efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate homes in District 2 and address problems surrounding abandoned properties. She also wants to continue efforts to improve local streets and sidewalks so people with mobility issues have an easier time traveling.
She also works to direct people to programs offered by the city to encourage homeownership and business development.
Glover said District 2 has neighborhoods that cover a wide economic spectrum, but she focuses on working with the economically disadvantaged because she believes individuals in those neighborhoods have a difficult time finding services.
“I want to leave a legacy of my help, my work and that it wasn’t all in vain because the people are better by me being there than they would be if I were not. I am going to treat them just like it’s my mama that needs the help, my daddy that needs the help. That’s how I approach everything,” she said.
Foreman, 51, has a diverse work background. Most of her career was spent in health education and physical fitness. She worked at ViQuest, now Vidant Fitness Center, in multiple positions. She also was the founder of Eastern Carolina Steppers, a dance team.
She owns a business consulting firm, For Your Solutions, and is a member services director of Koinonia Christian Center.
“My life and my career has been dedicated to service and, in those capacities, I’ve tended to help people through their vulnerabilities,” she said.
Her decision to run for elected office stems from the work Foreman is doing in the community.
“It’s important for everybody to feel valued and one way to make that happen is by listening to them and responding to what their needs are,” Foreman said. “It’s also important to make sure the response reflects the community’s needs and not what you think the community needs,” she said.
“I work with people from all races, religions, backgrounds and cultures. For example, I do a lot of work with our growing Mexican population,” Foreman said. “The truth is that we are either going to succeed or fail together so we need to make all our citizens a working part of our solutions.”
While none of District 2 falls north of the Tar River, Glover and Foreman oppose a new ordinance that allows data processing centers and facilities to operate in the areas with industrial zoning.
Glover and Councilwoman Monica Daniels voted against the suggested ordinance, but it was approved by Councilmen Will Bell, Rick Smiley, Brian Meyerhoeffer and William Litchfield.
Compute North, an outfit that provided cryptocurrency mining services, requested the ordinance.
Glover said she couldn’t support the ordinance because based on her reading cryptocurrency mining appears to be a form of gambling. “The lottery is bad enough but I don’t want to see anything else in our community that will further hurt people,” she said.
Glover said her reading also revealed that cryptocurrency mining has had negative effects in other communities.
Foreman, through CAREE, organized an education campaign when Compute North first tried to locate on property near Belvoir Elementary School
“I was disappointed with the company’s dismissive response to the citizens’ concerns at their open house — not a planned community engagement session,” she said.
Foreman said it appeared the City Council’s approval “seemed to be a predetermined decision to approve an alternate location for the plant without engaging the citizens” and was dismissive of citizen concerns.
“Also, without even addressing intent, one cannot ignore the fact that the locations of these proposed sites keep falling in marginalized, minority communities,” she said. The council should recall its vote, Foreman said.