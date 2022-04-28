This marks part three in an ongoing series about races for the Greenville City Council. Municipal elections are May 17. Early voting starts today.
Hopefuls for one of Greenville’s up-for-grabs City Council seats have very different opinions on how best to improve residents’ quality of life.
Newcomer Nathan Cohen, 29, will face former City Councilwoman Marion Blackburn, 61, who served District 3 from 2009-15.
Blackburn is a paralegal, writer, former teacher and animal advocate who grew up in Edgecombe County. She received her education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Blackburn is an avid marathon runner and traveler.
Cohen is a financial advisor and ECU graduate from the High Point and Greensboro area. He has spent the last decade in Greenville. He serves on the city’s Board of Adjustments and is an active member of the Greenville Rotary Club, having also served as chair of the Young Professionals of Pitt County.
The two agree that economic development is a high priority in the city, but are split on what that means. Cohen said he believes Greenville needs to do a better job of recruiting and retaining talent, saying that during his time at ECU he saw many of his classmates graduate and move on to Raleigh, Charlotte and other larger areas.
For Blackburn, economic development needs to be a sustained effort rather than a focus on “short-sighted” projects, which she said take away from the community without providing service.
Blackburn said ensuring the city has the necessary tax base to expand programs, services and facilities, “without taking shortcuts” is the way toward the city’s long-term prosperity and well-managed growth.
“For example, when considering a re-zoning, we must look beyond growth-at-all costs and make sure we don’t destroy our quality of life,” Blackburn said. “If we do that, if we cause harm to our quality of life, we can potentially lose millions in future growth. We need to send a message that we are a thoughtful community that values its identity, its people, and its quality of life. We must grow in sustainable ways that do not forfeit future economic development.”
Cohen said he would prefer a stable rate for taxes and fees. Another of his primary platforms is public safety, something he said is especially key to District 3.
“Competence and compassion from our first responders are especially important in District 3 because of the higher-than-baseline transience of residents,” Cohen said. “Each autumn, new students cycle through as residents, and they are regularly learning how to assume the responsibilities of living independently for the first time.”
To make that happen Cohen said he will push for competitive pay and benefits for first responders and promote educating students on ordinances. He also wants to look at targeted investments to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.
Cohen brought up his age as well, noting he has seen the city through the eyes of a student and a young professional. He said he believes a “vibrant, young, hungry leader is exactly what this council needs.”
Blackburn said that she does not mind sharing her age, but also that she has become increasingly aware of ageism. She said there are built-in prejudices against “women of her age” and noted her pride in her accomplishments so far and that she “is continuing to hit (her) stride.”
The District 3 seat is up for grabs after Councilman Will Bell announced in February his candidacy for the council’s at-large seat. Bell has represented District 3 since 2017 and is running unopposed.
District 3 is comprised of The Grid neighborhood, East Carolina University’s campus and some surrounding areas, parts of Pactolus, Dickinson Avenue, neighborhoods along East 10th Street and an area that spans South East Greenville Boulevard from Arlington Boulevard to the Tar River.