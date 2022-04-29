This is the fourth report in an ongoing series about races for the Greenville City Council. Municipal elections are May 17. Early voting is ongoing through May 14.
A chiropractor with a passion for lacrosse is challenging Greenville’s veteran District 4 city councilman because he wants the city to build an athletics complex that would host sports tournaments.
The incumbent councilman meanwhile said there are projects he wants to see completed that would promote more walkability in the city.
District 4 takes in the area of the city mainly east of Greenville Boulevard between Queen Anne Road and East 10th Street. It also includes a neighborhood in the Highland Avenue area.
Rick Smiley, who was first elected to council in 2013, is seeking a fifth term.
Smiley, 52, a research administrator at East Carolina University, is being challenged by Dr. Robert McCarthy, 56, a Bronx native who moved to Greenville 26 years ago.
Smiley first ran for city council because he was frustrated that it appeared the city wasn’t paying attention to how new developments were being created in existing neighborhoods.
Since then Smiley has become a supporter of infill development.
“If you want a good walkable city, if you want mass transit that works, if you want interesting things where people can work and play and if you don’t want sprawl … people often talk about how they don’t want sprawl and the opposite of sprawl is density,” Smiley said.
He’s running for re-election because there’s still work to do.
“The city has improved the way we make decisions and the way we manage ourselves in a lot of ways,” Smiley said. “There are processes that are still underway, initiatives that are still under development that I would like to see through to completion.”
One of those projects involves the Imperial Tobacco Warehouse property, six acres located between Dickinson Avenue, Clark Street, Bonners Lane and the railroad tracks.
In 2019 the city signed an agreement allowing a developer to build a hotel and market-rate housing on the site. The project never took off because of COVID-19. Earlier this year the city council terminated its contract with the developer.
“Everybody had a real sense we could do something interesting and exciting there and we were set up to do it,” Smiley said. “There is an opportunity to make it right.”
Smiley said he wants to see what other ideas are out there about using the property. He believes the best use will capitalize on density, such as not devoting as much space to surface parking, which the hotel/apartment project did. There should be discussions about putting in a parking garage not only for whatever is developed on that property but for the surrounding area, he said.
McCarthy also is interested in development. He wants the city to build a sports recreation complex that will host a variety of athletic tournaments.
“Greenville is primed for this. We should be able to host tournaments here,” he said.
McCarthy has run the Pitt County Youth lacrosse league since 2006. He also recently took over the management of the East Carolina Youth Lacrosse League, which has seven organizations between Greenville and Wilmington.
A two-day lacrosse tournament that McCarthy hosts at the East Carolina University north campus fields has a $350,000 economic impact on the community, McCarthy said. That figure comes from the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission study, he said.
If Greenville had its own complex and hosted even two events a month it could bring $500,000 to $750,000 to the local economy.
“To me that is an economically viable solution the city should invest in,” McCarthy said.
“Wildwood Park is a fantastic idea, I love it out there, but that’s not really going to generate revenue. These tournaments will generate enormous amounts of revenue for the gas stations, the hotels, the restaurants. That’s what we need to be doing.”
McCarthy said years ago he went to City Council with a proposal to bring children who didn’t have after-school supervision into the lacrosse program by creating a scholarship that would purchase equipment and cover the fees. All he needed was for the city to provide transportation.
“I was met with silence,” McCarthy said. Eventually, a councilman said the city doesn’t involve itself in programs not sponsored by the city.
He believes there are young people who are in jail or perhaps dead because the city wouldn’t work with him.