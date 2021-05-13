The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will open 16 offices, including its Greenville’s location, to weekend customers starting Saturday.
The DMV also announced it was expanding weekday hours at more than two dozen locations, including Greenville.
The Saturday hours are 8 a.m. until noon, according to a DMV news release.
Services will include in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services. Greenville will not be among eight offices providing road testing in an effort to reduce the backlog of teenage drivers who are required by state law to pass a road test to gain their Level 3 Full Provisional license.
The Greenville office, located at 4651 North Creek Drive will offer in-house testing for permits and licenses and other services on Saturdays, but no road testing.
The DMV offices in Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will join 22 others in offering expanded office hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday.
Specific office information, including addresses and location maps are available at www.ncdot.gov/dmv by selecting the Offices & Services link.