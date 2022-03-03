To mark the start of Lent, a local church hosted a drive-through Ash Wednesday event, which leaders said is a legacy of coronavirus protocols.
Individuals who took part at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) had the option of getting ashes smeared on their hands or heads to mark the day. Rev. Andrew Shue, the church’s senior minister, said that logistically, the drive-up event simply works better.
“We have decided to keep doing it this way even without COVID,” Shue said. “I think a lot of churches will be adopting an ‘ashes to go’ method too. People want to wear their ash in public.”
Lent is a 40 day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on the Thursday before Easter. It commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert, according to the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, before beginning his public ministry.
Ash Wednesday, which is a day of repentance and acceptance of the frailty of life for Christians, resonated particularly loudly this year, according to some worshipers.
“It reminds me of mortality,” said Cindy Goff. “How much of life that we have that has been given us is so short. I reflect on that because the short period of time I have been allowed I want to be meaningful and worthwhile. Today brings me center to that.
“Because of COVID and all of the thousands of people we have lost it does bring to mind that vulnerability of life,” she said. “Ash Wednesday brings us around to it.”
Goff added that having a community to help discuss an inevitability like death is helpful, adding that she sees her faith being as much about the people around her as the ideology.
“Christianity as a religion was not formed just because Jesus died on the cross,” Goff said. “It was formed for community, for people to get together and talk about what is here, what is in the hereafter and what we, as humanity, need to do for each other.”
That includes being accepting and loving your neighbor, Goff said.
For Brian Hufford, Ash Wednesday as much a display of faith as it is a reminder.
“You always have to have a beginning of a journey,” Hufford said. “Our journey is really to reflect on our belief and that very special time that God sacrificed himself for us. I think we need to be reminded of that every year, every day almost.
“I believe it is almost important for us to publicize that with this mark on our forehead.”
Hufford said that amid current global conflicts, Ash Wednesday’s relevance remains the same as far as centering believers on a cosmic scale.
“It matters no matter what,” Hufford said. “We live life in a small area of the world. That area is where we live and that area is where we can make a difference in the world. We cannot change the whole world — we do not feel like we can — but we can change the area where we live.”
Still another member of the congregation, Louise Gurganus, said that unity and community matter more now. She had many reasons for that belief, particularly stemming from the political divide she said she sees in the world.
“It is really important for people to get together and not be so asinine,” Gurganus said. “I cannot stand Donald Trump and I do not like the way he totally ruined our country. I love Joe Biden and I hate how Republicans are still dissing him.”
“I think most people really just want peace,” she said. “We do not want all this bickering and (stuff) going on with people we elect.”
Gurganus said that a church event like the one on Ash Wednesday helps her to get out of the house and that it gives her a good feeling to be with the congregation.