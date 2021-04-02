Renters and small businesses who have experienced financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance from the City of Greenville or the Pitt County Department of Social Services.
The city received $1.16 million from the CARES Act that it will distribute through a pair of programs designed to assist small businesses and renters, it announced on Thursday.
Pitt County Department of Social Services received a $900,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce to help low-income residents pay back rent and provide utility assistance.
City assistance
City staff is now accepting applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance and Small Business Assistance Programs. Applications are available under the Housing Division menu at greenvillenc.gov/planning-and-development-services. Awards for all programs will be made until funds are exhausted.
The Small Business Assistance Program will reimburse eligible Greenville businesses up to $15,000 for rent/mortgage payments, employee wages, or business insurance expenses incurred during a three-month period between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28. This timeframe will help avoid duplication of benefits from other programs, according to a city news release.
Businesses must demonstrate retention of at least one low- to moderate- income, full time equivalent for three months following receipt of award in addition to demonstration of eligible expenses.
Low to moderate income renters who live within the city can receive up to three months of rental assistance if they have experienced economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot afford to pay their rent. The payment will go directly to the landlord.
DSS assistance
The eviction prevention assistance program is designed for low-income residents of Pitt County who have been unable to pay their rent because of financial constraints created by the pandemic.
According to a summary of the program sent to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, aid will go to renters whose landlord has started eviction proceedings but who want to keep the tenant if a “substantial portion” of the back rent can be paid.
The arrangement will require landlords to forgive part of the back rent, tenants to pay part of the back rent and the grant funding will pay the balance.
DSS will initially open the grant to the approximately 300 eviction complaints that have been filed in court, according to the summary.
The utility assistance program will help renters and homeowners who have been disconnected or who are about to be disconnected.
Utilities include electricity, natural gas, water, sewer and garbage pickup services that are billed with electricity services. Home heating oil and propane gas that is used for indoor cooking or food refrigeration also is included.
People who have received utility assistance through the Crisis Intervention Program and Low Income Energy Assistance Program can participate in payment assistance programs.
The renters assistance and utilities payment programs require applicants to document the income of all household members, the summary said.
More information about the two assistance programs is available at 751-9900.