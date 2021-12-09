A lifelong Greenville resident and local attorney announced Thursday he plans to seek the District 5 seat on the Greenville City Council.
Les Robinson, currently chairman of the city's planning and zoning commission, will run for the seat currently held by Will Litchfield. Robinson's announcement said Litchfield is not running for a third term.
The announcement comes a day after the state Supreme Court delayed elections set for March 8 until May while it considers challenges to state legislative districts and U.S. House districts. Municipal election already had been postponed from November because delays in the 2020 U.S. Census slowed the drawing of new districts for the City Council.
“Since 2016, I have enjoyed serving my Greenville constituents as a member and chairman of the Greenville Planning and Zoning Committee,” Robinson said in the announcement. “As a life-long resident of Greenville, a husband and father, as well as business and property owner, I want to continue to invest my time and energy into growing Greenville and improving upon the great strides we have made in recent years. While the election timeframe has changed due to legal challenges to the redistricting, I am releasing notice of my intent to run now because I want to immediately begin meeting and introducing myself to all the citizens in District 5.”
District 5 encompasses many neighborhoods in southern Greenville along Evans Street south of Greenville Boulevard including Lynndale, Bedford, South Hall and Treetops. It also includes areas north and south of Regency Drive and Davenport Farm Road.
As a member of the Greenville City Council, Robinson said in his announcement that he wants to build upon the success of Greenville’s growth by focusing on public safety; strategic and structured growth of infrastructure; economic development and jobs; parks, recreation and green spaces; and forming beneficial partnerships where sensible.
A graduate of J.H. Rose High School and East Carolina University, Robinson went on to pursue his law degree from the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University in 1983.
After graduation, he returned to Greenville to practice law. In 2000, Robinson established his own law practice, The Robinson Law Firm.
In addition to his work with the Greenville Planning and Zoning Committee, he has been an advocate and champion of supporting organizations that benefit our local youth, his announcement said.