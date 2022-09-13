An economic developer from Virginia has been selected the new president of the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance, the organization announced Tuesday.
Josh Lewis, who most recently served as the executive director of the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership in Virginia, will start Sept. 26, the alliance said.
Lewis, who obtained an MBA from the University of North Carolina–Greensboro and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, is a certified economic developer who brings more than 13 years of economic and workforce development experience to the new position.
"I am humbled by the opportunity to join the Greenville-ENC Alliance as the next president,” Lewis said in a news release. “It was very clear during the discovery phase of the recruitment process that the area is rich with assets such as infrastructure capacity, human capital, community amenities, higher education opportunities, as well as attractive and growing industry. Above all, I witnessed a strong passion for this community coupled with a desire to maximize success.”
Lewis’ appointment comes a little more than a year after the alliance’s first president, Steve Weathers, took a leave of absence. Weathers then resigned at the end of January.
Prior to his work with the Mount Rogers group, Lewis held board and development roles with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Downtown Roanoke, United Way and Goodwill Industries.
During his career, Lewis has helped to create more than 5,000 jobs and $1 billion in capital investment, according to the alliance news release.
“The board of directors is excited to welcome Josh Lewis and his family to Greenville and our Pitt County community. Josh has an extensive background in economic development and under his leadership we look forward to continuing the mission of the Alliance and achieving even more success in economic growth and prosperity in Pitt County and eastern North Carolina,” said Greg Steele, chair of the Greenville ENC Alliance. “We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to Tom Kulikowski who has served as the organization’s interim president during this transition period.”
Lewis will spend his first few weeks meeting with community leadership, board members, and staff members, the release said. He will begin work to identify future economic plans and goals for the Greenville and Pitt County area. Kulikowski will assist with this process by facilitating discussions and introductions, the release said.
“I am pleased to be transitioning such a strong and impactful organization to our incoming president. I look forward to doing all that I can to make his transition seamless and productive,” said Kulikowski. “As I resume my previous role as board chair in early October, I am excited by the opportunity to work with Josh and to continue to support the Greenville ENC Alliance organization.”
Lewis will work with Kulikowski, board leadership, community partners, investors, and staff members to develop a comprehensive strategic plan. He says this will be one of his top priorities to ensure targeted economic development efforts.
“This plan will define our goals and outline the roadmap of initiatives required to accomplish our aspirations. This task will require participation and involvement from community stakeholders and the Alliance will continue to be the region's economic development collaborator during the process,” said Lewis. “Greenville and Pitt County will be increasingly recognized as a best place for locating new industry, business creation, and overall livability. I look forward to the journey ahead.”
A search committee that formed in early 2022 contracted with the Nautilus Group, a professional executive search firm with roots in eastern North Carolina, and began interviewing candidates in May.
“The search committee evaluated candidates from across the nation. It was important to us to find someone who values Greenville and Pitt County and wants to be part of the long-term success in the area,” said Michael Overton, search committee chairman and former chairman of the Greenville ENC Alliance. “Josh has wide-ranging economic development experience and leadership as well as a proven track record of success in areas similar to Pitt County.”