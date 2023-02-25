More than 100 business and economic development leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders met in Greenville last week for a five-year strategic planning session hosted by the Greenville-ENC Alliance, the organization reported.

The breakfast meeting, which was closed to the public, provided participants with an update on the plan’s development and gave organizers a chance to gather investor and community feedback on work completed so far, according to a news release from the agency formed to lead economic development for the Greenville area.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.