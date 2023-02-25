More than 100 business and economic development leaders, elected officials and community stakeholders met in Greenville last week for a five-year strategic planning session hosted by the Greenville-ENC Alliance, the organization reported.
The breakfast meeting, which was closed to the public, provided participants with an update on the plan’s development and gave organizers a chance to gather investor and community feedback on work completed so far, according to a news release from the agency formed to lead economic development for the Greenville area.
“Our intent with this planning initiative is to create a collaborative environment that unifies multiple organizations, Pitt County, City of Greenville, and our towns around a central set of priorities,” Josh Lewis, president and CEO of the alliance said in the news release.
“A few years ago, when community leaders were conceptualizing the creation of the alliance, the goal was to have an organization that rallied both the public and private sectors to support a collective set of priorities and to attract new industry. Today is another step toward realizing those original aspirations,” Lewis said of the meeting.
Lewis said the work has included gathering baseline economic data and engaging professionals in the public and private sectors including government, business, academic and health fields. “Their participation will provide the support and feedback needed to develop a plan that moves Greenville-Pitt County forward and further promotes economic growth,” he said.
Founded in 2019 as a public-private partnership, the organization’s sustaining members are the City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission, the news release said. The two public organizations have provided annual sums of $500,000 each to the alliance, a total of $5 million in taxpayer funds over five years.
Pitt County commissioners voted in June to provide $100,000 to the organization. Additional public funding came from the municipalities of Ayden, Bethel, Farmville, Fountain, Grimesland and Simpson. East Carolina University and ECU Health also gave $250,000 each over five years. More than 70 private sector investors provided close to $3 million.
The organization’s news release said it has led or assisted in more than a dozen projects resulting in nearly $700 million in new capital investment and 1,847 new jobs since 2019.
“While we’ve had some success over the past few years in securing capital investment and new jobs through combined efforts in business recruitment and expansion, our current focus is on defining the next steps, which include the development of new sites and buildings and being more successful in the attraction of targeted industries,” Lewis said in the release.
“We are also looking at being much more proficient in retaining and attracting talent. This begins with aligning efforts and being a super collaborator and promoter of the Greenville Pitt County MSA.”
The economic development consulting firm EDai is assisting in the creation and implementation of the strategic plan, the alliance reported. The firm will work with a steering committee and staff members to review feedback from the breakfast meeting ahead of a third workshop at the end of the month. A final draft of the document is expected in March and will be presented to the organization’s board of directors and community partners for approval, the news release said.
The organization absorbed the Pitt County Committee of 100 and the functions of the city of Greenville’s economic development office. It has a 26-member board with three each appointed by the Greenville City Council and the Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners. Three appointees from other municipal members sit on the board along with East Carolina University Chancellor Philip Rogers. Visit encalliance.com/about-us/board-of-directors to see a list of all the members.
The alliance is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization and is not subject to North Carolina open meeting laws, the organization’s spokeswoman said, even though more than half of its funding comes from the public and much of its leadership is made up of public officials appointed by public boards.
The public was not notified in advance of the Feb. 16 breakfast meeting. “The presentation was only open to organization investors and stakeholders as some confidential information was shared,” spokeswoman Maria Satria said.
The alliance this week informed the Pitt County Board of Commissioners it would unveil the strategic plan during its 2023 reception 5-7 p.m. on March 23 at the Hilton Greenville.