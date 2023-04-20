The Greenville City Council is weighing an opportunity to base a Coastal Plain League baseball team in Guy Smith Stadium in a contract that could bring alcohol sales and $1 million in improvements to the stadium.

The council at its Monday meeting will consider signing a letter of intent with Capitol Broadcasting, the league’s owner, according to agenda material and city officials. If the letter is approved, the city and Capitol Broadcasting will prepare a formal lease agreement to bring a team to Guy Smith in 2024


