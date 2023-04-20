The Greenville City Council is weighing an opportunity to base a Coastal Plain League baseball team in Guy Smith Stadium in a contract that could bring alcohol sales and $1 million in improvements to the stadium.
The council at its Monday meeting will consider signing a letter of intent with Capitol Broadcasting, the league’s owner, according to agenda material and city officials. If the letter is approved, the city and Capitol Broadcasting will prepare a formal lease agreement to bring a team to Guy Smith in 2024
The city would and Capitol would each contribute $500,000 in improvements with the city share coming from Convention and Visitor Bureau funds. Capitol also would pay the city $30,000 annually over 10 years and obtain a license to sell malt beverages, wine, fortified wine or alcohol.
The Coastal Plain League is a collegiate summer baseball league featuring players from across the country. The league is currently comprised of 14 franchises located in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
In 2022, the league had a total attendance, across all teams, of about 528,000 people. Each team averaged about 38,000 attendance for the summer season, or about 1,300 per game, according to materials in the city council’s agenda.
The league has had nearly 1,750 players drafted with 159 making it into Major League Baseball.
“I think it's a great opportunity for the City of Greenville,” said Mayor P.J. Connelly, who was a pitcher for East Carolina University Pirate baseball. He played in three separate summer college leagues before graduating and playing baseball professionally in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
“I think, as somebody who played in different summer leagues, it’s great for the city to welcome college players who play throughout the country to our community, to provide some entertainment for the citizens of Greenville,” Connelly said. Pirate baseball typically ends in June, he said.
“Ultimately it provides citizens with additional college baseball throughout the summer,” Connelly said.
The team Capitol Broadcasting wants to locate in Greenville will be directly owned by the company. It’s proposed the Greenville franchise will play 30-32 summer games at Guy Smith, 2113 Myrtle Ave., between late May through early August.
The stadium will remain Guy Smith Stadium and the Ronald "RV" Vincent Field. The letter of intent lays out the following terms of Capitol’s lease agreement:
Capitol will lease the stadium for $30,000 annually between May 15 and Sept. 30 for a period of 10 years. The team will share use with the city and Babe Ruth League, which will continue to play at the stadium.
After the first year the rental rate will increase by 2 percent each year.
Capitol will have rights to set ticket, food and beverage, retail and parking prices for its home game events.
Capitol will have exclusive right to sell sponsorships and shall be entitled to all revenues from such sales.
Capitol shall initially commit to funding $500,000 in improvements and renovations to the stadium and the city will match the amount. The city’s share will be funded through the Convention and Visitors Authority’s capital fund. The improvements will include increasing the stadium’s capacity to a minimum of 1,500. The stadium’s current capacity is 1,000, according to council agenda materials.
Capitol will obtain a license to sell and consume malt beverages, wine, fortified wine or alcohol at the stadium during games, non-youth events or non-youth activities held or promoted by the league.
Alcohol will not be sold or consumed at youth events and activities.
The league will partner with the city to provide one baseball day camp per year, operated with coaches and players of the Greenville team, for youth within the west Greenville community.
As part of its effort to support the Babe Ruth League the letter of intent states that Capitol and Babe Ruth “shall work together to carry out at least one fundraiser.”
The letter also has a provision that the league “shall officially offer at least two (2) current collegiate baseball players that previously participated in the Pitt County Babe Ruth program a spot on the Greenville League team’s official roster for the summer season.”
Initial efforts to reach Capitol Broadcasting were not successful.