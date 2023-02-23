...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The City of Greenville has announced that its fire chief is stepping down from his post a year after taking the job and moving from Florida.
Chief Carson Sanders announced his resignation from Greenville Fire-Rescue on Thursday, a news release from the city said.
Sanders, 53, submitted a letter of resignation Thursday morning to City management, the release said. The resignation was effective immediately.
"We are thankful for his service and wish him the best in his future endeavors," the city's announcement said.
Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named interim chief, it said. He will begin his role immediately.
Fire-Rescue will "keep its focus on providing exemplary service and making our community safer," the announcement said.
Sanders began started as chief on Feb. 1, 2022. He came to Greenville from the Sarasota County Fire Department in Sarasota, Florida, where he was the assistant fire chief.
Sanders was hired Jan. 6, 2022, taking the reins from Davenport, who served interim fire chief during a six-month search process.
Former Chief Eric Griffin announced in August 2021 he would retire Dec. 1. He then resigned after a driving while impaired arrest on Sept. 19, 2021.
Sanders said shortly after he was hired that he was excited to make Greenville his home and that he hoped his continued love for the job rubs off on others who serve here.
“I tell everyone my favorite thing is to be a firefighter and paramedic,” Sanders said. “Thirty years later the best thing for me and the thing I am most excited of is to try to take a department that is already outstanding and serves its citizens well and continue to enhance that. Not only that, but make it a destination department for employees.”
Greenville Fire-Rescue has more than 160 members working at six stations. A seventh station is underway on Bayswater Road near Fire Tower Road.