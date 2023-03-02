020222_gdr_fire-chief-4.jpg

New Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders speaks during a press conference at Greenville Fire Station 1 on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The City of Greenville confirmed Thursday that its fire chief was suspended with pay days prior to stepping down from his post after a year on the job.

Chief Carson Sanders announced his resignation from Greenville Fire-Rescue on Feb. 23. Brock Letchworth, public information officer for the City of Greenville, said that Sanders had been suspended Feb. 20.

