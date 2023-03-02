...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
New Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders speaks during a press conference at Greenville Fire Station 1 on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The City of Greenville confirmed Thursday that its fire chief was suspended with pay days prior to stepping down from his post after a year on the job.
Chief Carson Sanders announced his resignation from Greenville Fire-Rescue on Feb. 23. Brock Letchworth, public information officer for the City of Greenville, said that Sanders had been suspended Feb. 20.
The suspension was the only disciplinary action levied against Sanders since he entered the position on Jan. 6, 2022. Letchworth said that a reason for the suspension was not public record and would not be provided.
Deputy Chief Brock Davenport is now serving as interim chief, which went into effect the day of Sanders’ resignation.
Sanders came to Greenville by way of the Sarasota County Fire Department in Sarasota, Florida, where he was the assistant fire chief. He assumed command from Davenport who for six months had served as interim chief during a search process.
Davenport had taken over for former Chief Eric Griffin, who resigned following a driving while impaired arrest. The arrest came after he announced his plans to retire on Dec. 1, 2021.