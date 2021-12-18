Greenville Fire-Rescue is celebrating the addition of a new truck and the completion of the structure that will house it in a ceremony scheduled for Monday.
The department is hosting a push-in ceremony at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 500 S. Greene St.
The event will officially dedicate and put into service the city’s $1.8 million tiller truck, according to a news release. The equipment primarily will service the downtown Greenville area and any other locations where responders need to get through a tight spot, release said.
A push-in ceremony is a tradition based on a common practice in the 1800s, when fire apparatus was pulled by horses. Following a call, firefighters would have to disconnect the apparatus from the horses and push it back into the bay. The tradition is maintained today when a new fire engine is purchased by a department and the new engine is ceremonially pushed into the bay.
Monday’s ceremony will also recognize the completion of the bay expansion at Fire Station 1, a $621,000 effort that was necessary to house the new tiller truck.
The 65-foot tiller truck requires two drivers, with one working in the front and the other in the back.
The back driver can steer the truck’s rear in tight turns and around corners.
Crews have spent the past few months training through classroom settings, rodeo cone obstacle courses, street driving scenarios and other trainer-led sessions, according to the news release.