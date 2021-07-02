Put safety first on the Fourth.
That was the message from Greenville Fire-Rescue during a media event on Friday at a fireworks booth in the Walmart parking lot off of 10th Street.
Capt. Alfred Everington, deputy fire marshal, said his main concern was for people to prioritize safety above fun.
“If you want to enjoy fireworks, the best way is to go watch the professionals,” he said.
Everington said he realizes many people want to light up the sky with the their own show. But while fireworks are fun to set off at home, they are still dangerous, he said.
“We want to make sure people use them in a safe way,” Everington said.
Before striking a single match, people should make sure their fireworks are 10 feet away any combustible materials, he said. Combustibles include dry vegetation, pine straw and vinyl siding on the house.
It also is important to ensure there is a way to extinguish any fires that may occur, such as a water hose, a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher, Everington said.
“Make sure that animals or children are out of the area and also, no alcohol,” he said.
Everington noted that injuries from fireworks is on the rise.
Nationwide from 2005-19, studies show that 2007 had the fewest amount on injuries with 5,000 and 2019 had the most, with 12,000.
“However, in 2020, the highest number of injuries from fireworks were recorded at 15,500 injuries,” he said.
The use of some fireworks is legal in North Carolina.
According to the State of North Carolin's website, fireworks that are legal in the state include fountains, smoke devices, snappers, glow worms, poppers and snakes.
Although sparklers are legal, Everington said they can burn up to 2,000 degrees and parents should watch children handling them closely.
“They need to realize that even though they are fun to watch, children can still sustain serious injuries,” he said.
Illegal fireworks include Roman candles, firecrackers, aerial fireworks, bottle rockets and any fireworks that explode or are projected into the air.
These types of fireworks not sold at TNT tents, Everington said. The chain typically sells only what is legal in the state.
Fireworks customers must be at least 18, according to state law.
Any violation is a misdemeanor which carries a maximum $500 fine. Prosecutors enhance charges if the fireworks cause any physical damage to people or property. In these instances, there is a maximum six-month jail term.
Greenville resident Chris Penhollow manned the TNT booth in the Walmart parking lot. He also teaches, and is wrestling coach at Washington High School.
Penhollow said he was glad Greenville Fire/Rescue is raising awareness of fireworks safety.
“We saw an increase in injuries last year, due to the public shows not going on (because of the pandemic),” he said. “So people bought their own fireworks and did their own things at home.”
Penhollow thinks injuries were probably due to people drinking and not paying attention.
“They tell you to light one thing at a time,” he said. But, that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes an entire box of fireworks can be lit by people not being careful, which can cause injuries, he said.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s annual fireworks-related injuries report, at least 18 people died from fireworks-related incidents in 2020. That number was up from 12 in 2019.
“We hope everyone has a safe holiday season,” Everington said.
He said if something does go wrong and someone is injured, the best option is to call 911.