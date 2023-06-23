Its been a long road for Greenville Fire-Rescue’s new $6 million station to be ready for operations, but authorities said Wednesday the new facility is full of amenities that will keep personnel and the southern part of the city safe.

Fire-Rescue Station 7, 4170 Bayswater Road, sits at 14,000 square feet for firefighters and emergency medical workers to train, eat, sleep and decontaminate themselves between calls for service.


