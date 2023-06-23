Apparatus sit outside Greenville Fire-Rescue Station 7, 4170 Bayswater Road, which on Wednesday was unveiled to the public. Authorities said the station will serve the southern section of Greenville with quicker response times.
Greenville City Manager Ann Wall, former Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Raymond Hardy, City Councilman Les Robinson, Mayor P.J. Connelly, Interim Chief Brock Davenport, City Councilwoman Monica Daniels and City Councilman Rick Smiley, from left, cut the ribbon at Fire-Rescue Station 7 on Bayswater Road Wednesday.
Photos by Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Greenville Fire-Rescue Interim Chief Brock Davenport addresses guests at Wednesday’s dedication ceremony for Fire-Rescue Station 7 on Bayswater Road.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Greenville City Councilman Les Robinson says he feels safer now that the station is operational in his home in the city's south side.
Its been a long road for Greenville Fire-Rescue’s new $6 million station to be ready for operations, but authorities said Wednesday the new facility is full of amenities that will keep personnel and the southern part of the city safe.
Fire-Rescue Station 7, 4170 Bayswater Road, sits at 14,000 square feet for firefighters and emergency medical workers to train, eat, sleep and decontaminate themselves between calls for service.