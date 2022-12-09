The City of Greenville received the best possible audit opinion for its fiscal year 2021-22 financial records.
April Adams, with the auditing firm Cherry Bekaert, delivered the audit results during Monday’s Greenville City Council meeting.
Cherry Bekaert issued an unmodified opinion of the report, the best opinion there is, said Byron Hayes, director of financial services.
Cherry Bekaert used financial statements prepared by the city, the third time the city has done the work, Hayes said.
Councilman Rick Smiley pointed out there were times in the past that financial numbers originally presented to auditors had to be changed before the official audit report was presented. But with this year’s audit, the numbers given to the auditors in the summer were the same numbers that went into the published report.
“I think that speaks to staff’s experience and diligence … it’s well done,” Smiley said.
Adams said no instances of material noncompliance were identified in the financial statements. There were no problems identified in the city’s management of federal and state awards.
There were no material weaknesses identified related to internal controls over financial reporting and no significant deficiencies were identified related to internal controls over financial reporting.
There were no misstatements that needed correction in the fiscal year 2021-22 audit.
Adams said that the the audit did note that the city recorded its rescue accounts receivable allowance of $1.2 million in a new location on its balance sheet. Adams recommended the rescue accounts be recorded in its previous location for future audits, Hayes said.
The city also received the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting certificates, Hayes said.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said it was “pretty incredible to hear from Cherry Bekaert about how the audit went and the great work performed by Hayes and his staff.
“I think it speaks volume of your (Hayes’) leadership and the financial services department, the hard work you do,” Connelly said.
Hayes attributed it to the hard work of his staff.
The audit has been submitted to the Local Government Commission, a branch of the state treasurer’s office, for review, Hayes said.
He went on to review the city’s fund balance designation for the current fiscal year, 2022-23.
A fund balance is somewhat like a savings account for the city. The money is mainly set aside to be used in emergency situations but smaller amounts are sometimes used to fund nonemergency expenses.
When fiscal year 2021-22 ended on June 30, Greenville had collected $94.9 million in revenue and spent nearly $91.6 million, giving it a surplus of $3.3 million, Hayes said, and an available fund balance of nearly $21.2 million when the current fiscal year started July 1.
The city appropriated $150,000 to balance the current budget and designated $900,000 for two recreation projects.
This left the city with a fund balance of $20 million, or a nearly 22 percent fund balance. The city previously had set its fund balance floor at 20 percent, Hayes said. He recommended the city strive to reach a 25 percent fund balance threshold as recommended by the Local Government Commission.
Other action taken during Monday’s meeting included:
- Council awarded a $3.5 million construction contract to TA Loving Company to build bridges and boardwalk in Wildwood Park.
- Council member approved an ordinance change that allows the city manager or her designee to execute leases of one year or less.