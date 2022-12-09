Greenville City Hall

Greenville City Hall

 file photo/the Daily Reflector

The City of Greenville received the best possible audit opinion for its fiscal year 2021-22 financial records.

April Adams, with the auditing firm Cherry Bekaert, delivered the audit results during Monday’s Greenville City Council meeting.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.