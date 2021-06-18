Notes of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” filled Greenville’s Town Common on Friday night — echoing across the former site of the Shore Drive community where black homes and businesses stood as a testament to residents’ resilience and dreams.
Carroll Dashiell feels the song is as relevant now as it was in the 1960s, when the Civil Rights Movement gave a voice to the voiceless.
“He always said that God wrote that song,” Dashiell said. “He said that he was just a vessel.”
Greenville held its seventh Greenville Grooves festival to kick off the city’s weekend-long celebration of Juneteenth. The event was canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The project is, in part, the brainchild of Dashiell, director of East Carolina University’s Jazz Ensemble and a man who, in many ways, epitomizes music in the area.
“It’s family-oriented,” Dashiell said of the event. “It brings people together culturally. It promotes unity and, right now, unity is more important than ever before.”
The event initially was called “The Carroll Dashiell Greenville Grooves Festival” and put forth by Merrill Flood, now a director of ECU’s Campus Planning and Community Affairs.
“It was a privilege and an honor,” Dashiell said. “I wrote a Motown show in the early or mid-80s. My goal, always, was I wanted to bring people together. Motown is the music of all people. I’ve flipped that to what I call R&B classics with, of course, a healthy amount of jazz.”
In a county that is more than 30 percent African American, Dashiell sees the importance of the concert as it connects to Juneteenth, a celebration of emancipation in America. He said that the desire to celebrate in Greenville fell in line perfectly with the timing of the musical festivities.
“We have been talking about it for several years,” Dashiell said. “We looked at a date that was advantageous and, pretty regularly, the event would fall around Father’s Day every year. We could see that Juneteenth was something that wanted to be celebrated. When the Senate passed the bill to make it a national holiday, we saw that this was our chance to set our celebrations off correct.”
Greenville’s Convention and Visitors Bureau was on site to promote its African American Cultural Heritage Trail. Juneteenth events today will serve as a soft launch for the project, which has been in the works for more than two years.
“We want to provide specific info to launch the trail and we want community feedback,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of VisitGreenvilleNC. “This is a chance for people to share their information and stories to make sure that we make that trail system the best it can be.”
The trail will function through a smartphone app that allows people to learn about the area’s history of black culture and ingenuity. So far, digital presentations have been compiled on six stops in central and west Greenville.
The event also was one of the first the city has held since COVID-19 hamstrung the region last March. Mayor P.J. Connelly addressed the crowd prior to the event.
“It is great to see everybody out here and for everybody to be enjoying this weather,” Connelly said. “We’re finally back together gathered with one another and, to be able to have Greenville Grooves again.”
The event’s return gave a chance for the Black Creators of Pitt County to set up a booth showing work by local artists. The group was responsible for painting First Street last year with a mural spelling “Unite Against Racism.”
“We just pretty much formed in I would say January or February,” said Rakia Jackson, a member of the organization’s board. “We are still figuring out the order of things but we are maintaining a mission of creating a safe space for black artists, providing networking and getting our names and faces out there. There are a lot of great black artists out here.”
Jackson said that, while she believes the naming of Juneteenth as a national holiday is special, she’s still on the fence regarding the solution to standing problems for people of color.
“Yes, that is one step,” Jackson said. “Let’s talk about the other stuff though. It’s kind of like, ‘Is this going to make you happy?’ It’s a good thing, there are positives from it, but let’s address all the other problems we have.”
Jackson said her taste in music varies, listening in a range from Janis Joplin to Gucci Mane. She said that she loves music. Those dancing and singing along were on the same page.
That love of music and its status as a vessel for connecting people is important to Dashiell, too. Having toured with the likes of Billy Taylor, Ray Charles, Bobby Watson and Mayfield Parker, Dashiell first picked up a bass in elementary school.
He said his teacher asked him to switch to the instrument from the viola, since he was the only one big enough to take it down from the school’s third-floor storage room. He came home that night and told his parents he wanted to learn everything about it. That lens, of music as something to be discovered, as nourishment, fuels him.
“Music is the food,” Dashiell said. “It feeds the soul. It doesn’t matter what race you are or your politics, your religion. We can all come together with music as the source.”
“You do not have to go away liking me. I don’t have to like you.”
He paused and laughed.
“Well, I do want you to love me. We should love each other, as human beings, as people. But I think that, even if we do not like one another particularly, if we come out for an hour and see eye to eye, we will get to know one another better.”
On Juneteenth, an ever-growing celebration of freedom from an institution meant to manipulate, dehumanize and bleed dry an entire people’s sense of being, Dashiell finds hope to stay on stage.
“My colleague in the history department the other day made an excellent observation, that we have national holidays made of Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and now Juneteenth,” Dashiell said. “I just hope it continues.
“It is our history and we need to embrace it. I hope we can do that. That we can build fellowship.”