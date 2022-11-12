Honoring veterans not only means thanking them for their service but supporting them in difficult times, the keynote speaker at this year’s Veterans Day service in Greenville said.
The United States has 18 million veterans, according to the 2020 U.S. Census and 2 million active service members, said U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Winstead, chief of the personnel division of HQ Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
The Air Mobility Command and U.S. Transportation Command oversaw the evaluation of 124,000 Afghanistan citizens in August 2021, an operation that saw 13 service members killed by a terrorist bomb.
“Veterans are people first, and people need connection,” said Winstead, who grew up in Winterville. “Veterans, really all of us, need to share what we’ve been through and what we are going through with somebody else. “We need to be here for our veterans.”
More than 80 people gathered in the River Park North Auditorium of the Walter L. Stasavich Science & Nature Center for this year’s Pitt County Veteran’s Council commemoration. The event’s location was changed from the Town Common because rain bands from Tropical Storm Nicole swept through eastern North Carolina throughout Friday.
Stephen Elliott, an Air Force veteran, waved a small United States flag during the musical interludes of Friday’s ceremony. Elliott said he always attends the Veterans Day service.
“I think it is important to serve our country. We need to stand up for what’s right. We need to stand up for freedom. We need to defend countries that are defenseless. That’s always why I come. Our history is defending liberty and justice around the world,” Elliott said.
Along with defending the nation’s freedom, veterans offer inspiration through their service and afterwards, Winstead said.
He pointed to North Carolina native William David Halyburton Jr. His religious beliefs made him a conscientious objector but he served as a medic for a U.S. Marine Corps rifle company during the Battle of Okinawa. Halyburton was killed while giving medical aid to a wounded marine and was subsequently awarded the Medal of Honor.
“Here is a man who had the strength of his convictions and found a way to serve his country and fellow service members,” Winstead said. We can learn from that sacrifice, he said.
Winstead then read a letter his grandfather, Edward Spencer, sent to his mother during the invasion of Iwo Jima.
Spencer assured his mother that he was well and God was watching over him. At some point Spencer was shot in the arm, either just before or right after he sent the letter.
“For his mother’s wellbeing and his family’s, he wrote, ‘Don’t worry, I am OK.’ That is what veterans have said over and over again throughout our nation’s proud history … whether in combat or peacetime,” Winstead said. “Veterans bore the load of their duties and aimed to shield their loved ones from the difficulties they face.”
The weight of their load should never be carried alone so the nation should run to help service members, Winstead said.
Williams said veterans who need assistance can call 998 and press 1 to receive counseling assistance. They can also turn to the Veterans Administration, a member of the clergy or a counselor.
State Rep. Brian Farkas said in the last two years the General Assembly has taken action to increase the state’s support for veterans.
The state budgeted an additional $250,000 to expand hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for veterans. It’s a pilot program to help veterans relieve the symptoms of post traumatic stress syndrome, Farkas said, and as more data is collected on the program’s effectiveness, he wants to see the service expanded to more areas of eastern North Carolina.
The No Veterans Left Behind Act is a pilot program for counties with large veteran populations to improve and expand law enforcement and first responder training for veteran crisis intervention and suicide prevention, Farkas said.
Funding was also approved so the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and state Department of Health and Human Service can jointly examine the delivery of long-term care for veterans and determine what improvements are needed.
“This isn’t just another plan that will be put on the shelf and gather dust. This is going to be a living, breathing document that guides us moving forward,” Farkas said.
William Moore, standing in for U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, said he was raised with two grandfathers who served in World War II and his father and father-in-law are Vietnam veterans.
“I am thankful that at an early age I was able to understand what it means for veterans who serve our country,” Moore said.
“It should be our mission that every man and woman who serves our country leads a high quality life of respect and dignity,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said. The city is always interested in exploring ways to honor and help local veterans.
Connelly noted that Veterans Day was born out of Armistice Day, a commemoration of the end of World War I.
“Numerous wars have been fought since,” Connelly said. “The technology and weapons might have changed but the character of those who served have not,” Connelly said. “Our servicemen and women remain loyal, competent, respectful, selfless individuals who maintain a level of integrity that few of us have known.”