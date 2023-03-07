Interfaith

Members of Interfaith Clergy and the Greenville Human Relations Commission celebrate after the interfaith group was named winner of the Best-Irons Humanitarian award on Feb. 28.

 Contributed photo

An organization created to promote understanding, equality and opportunity for all Greenville residents celebrated its 50th anniversary by honoring groups and individuals who also undertake that work.

The Greenville Human Relations Council combined its annual Best-Irons Humanitarian Awards banquet with its 50th anniversary celebration on Feb. 25. Although the council is officially 51 years old — it was formed Feb. 10, 1972 — it didn’t hold a ceremony last year because of COVID-19 concerns, said Cassandra Daniels, the city’s human/community relations officer and the council’s staff liaison.


