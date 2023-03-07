An organization created to promote understanding, equality and opportunity for all Greenville residents celebrated its 50th anniversary by honoring groups and individuals who also undertake that work.
The Greenville Human Relations Council combined its annual Best-Irons Humanitarian Awards banquet with its 50th anniversary celebration on Feb. 25. Although the council is officially 51 years old — it was formed Feb. 10, 1972 — it didn’t hold a ceremony last year because of COVID-19 concerns, said Cassandra Daniels, the city’s human/community relations officer and the council’s staff liaison.
Last month’s ceremony did recognize individuals and organizations who uphold the council’s goals of promoting understanding, respect, good will and equality of opportunity for all the city’s citizens. The following information about the award winners was provided by the council:
- InterFaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties is the recipient of this year’s Best-Irons Humanitarian Award for Business/Organization.
Founded in 2014, the organization addresses social needs and issues through faith-based initiatives and community activism. The organization holds a day of service ceremony annually honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The churches that make up the organization also hold “Blessing of the Badges,” where law enforcement and other first responders have their badges blessed for safety and well-being.
The group has a youth mentoring program to help young people develop leadership, emotional and social skills. It also offers a program to help men become successful fathers by offering a range of education and support services.
Louise M. Hudak, Jeannette M. Debs and Amando E. Peña were presented the Best-Irons Humanitarian Citizen Award.

Debs has been a community volunteer since moving to Greenville in 2014 to help with her husband’s ministry. She has worked with PFLAG and Pitt County Stop Human Trafficking. She has packed and delivered meals as part of Meals on Wheels. She served as treasurer of the local Sierra Club for three years and continues serving on the leadership team. She was the leader of the Master Gardener Plant Sale in 2021 and 2022. She has been involved at church, leading a book group, serving on the membership committee and other programs.
Peña is a 15-year volunteer with the Human Relations Council. He’s been a chaperone for Greenville Youth Council members participating in in-state and out-of-state League of Cities and Municipalities conferences, assisted with the annual Senior Citizens Holiday Luncheon and participated in community dialogues and interfaith services. He’s worked with multiple church ministry projects and Churches Outreach Network programs involving food distribution.
Hudak, a native Greenville and graduate of J.H. Rose High School and East Carolina University, grew up in St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in West Greenville. Her mother, Louise Moye, awakened in her children a social consciousness in the “Jim Crow” era. They watched as their mother, a librarian, made books available to black children who didn’t have access to the library serving the community’s white children. Following her mother’s death, Hudak returned to school and earned a graduate degree in social work.
“Recipients may be considered ‘unsung heroes’ who have energized others to improve the opportunities and quality of life for residents of Greenville and have unselfishly shared their time and expertise and consistently and willingly extended a helping hand to others — often without seeking recognition,” the presenter, Bob Hudak, said.
“This describes Louise. With her background and experience as a caregiver … much of her service to others falls under the radar screen in the many acts of kindness and thoughtful ways her heart is stirred to action,” he said.
- There were seven recipients of the Community Youth Service Award. All had a lengthy list of accolades and a broad range of interests and participation in many community activities. They are also members of Greenville Youth Council, created by the Greenville City Council in 2005 to involve youth in the community.
George Huo, a sophomore at J.H. Rose High School, aspires to become an engineering professor. He’s an active member of the Pitt Pirate Robotics Team, winning numerous competitions and volunteering for robotics activities in the community. He’s volunteered for Toys for Tots.
Sadie Smith is a senior at The Oakwood School and will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill this fall to study history. A member of Ayden United Methodist Church, she and other youth pack weekend meals and snacks for 30 food-insecure elementary students in the area. She launched a website to help the nonprofit Ayden Christian Care Center acquire donations and volunteers for its food pantry. She also was instrumental in organizing a community dialogue on how COVID affected youth, families and the community.
Asia Gorham, a graduate of Pitt County Early College High School now attending college, she served on the local teen court program for five years as a defense and prosecuting attorney. She also served as the group’s president. Gorham volunteered with Toys for Tots and provided non-perishable goods for the Greenville Youth Council’s food drive.
Jamia Galloway is a graduating senior at Farmville Central High School and has been accepted to N.C. Wesleyan College. She has volunteered with teen court, participated in food drives and events geared to helping you cope with mental health issues related to the pandemic, school violence and substance abuse. She has volunteered and participated in Greenville’s GAME P.L.A.Y (Police, Life And Youth) events.
Olivia Thorn is a graduating senior at The Oakwood School chairwoman of the Greenville Youth Council. She leads virtual community meetings during the pandemic and led the council in a number of food drives. She is a Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child and volunteer.
Alex Guilford is a junior at North Pitt High School where he is on the honor roll list. He is a youth usher at his church. He has volunteered with food drives, Toys for Tots, and GAME P.L.A.Y. and participated and volunteered with community dialogues with a focus on mental health and substance abuse.
Shamara Hyman is a graduating senior at North Pitt High School. She has volunteered with food drives, participated in community dialogues, Toys for Tots, and GAME P.L.A.Y. She has served as an intern with the Police Athletic League.