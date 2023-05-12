100221_gdr_ARPspending-7.jpg

A deal to bring a Coastal Plain League team to Guy Smith Stadium would bring an initial $1 million investment to the stadium.

The Greenville City Council has approved a lease agreement with Capitol Broadcasting to operate a Coastal Plain League baseball franchise out of Guy Smith Stadium starting in 2024.

With the council’s unanimous vote on Monday, improvements to the stadium should begin later this month, Deputy County Manager Michael Cowin said. The league and the city have each agreed to contribute $500,000, for a total of $1 million, to renovate and expand the 84-year-old baseball stadium.


