The Greenville City Council has approved a lease agreement with Capitol Broadcasting to operate a Coastal Plain League baseball franchise out of Guy Smith Stadium starting in 2024.
With the council’s unanimous vote on Monday, improvements to the stadium should begin later this month, Deputy County Manager Michael Cowin said. The league and the city have each agreed to contribute $500,000, for a total of $1 million, to renovate and expand the 84-year-old baseball stadium.
The decision comes less than a month after the council signed a nonbinding letter of agreement that laid out the groundwork for the lease arrangement.
“We are extremely excited by the prospect of a Greenville team. This is a phenomenal market and we’re excited to be part of it,” said Chip Allen, league president.
Capitol Broadcasting, which owns WRAL and the Durham Bulls and two Coastal Plains League teams, purchased the entire league in October 2022.
Capitol Broadcasting will lease the stadium for 10 years, paying $30,000 the first year and increasing the amount by 2 percent each year.
The lease period is between May 15 and Sept. 30. The league will work with the Babe Ruth league to schedule games so both can use the field. The two also will hold at least one fundraiser together under the agreement.
Capitol will obtain a license to sell malt beverages, wine, fortified wine or alcohol.
The stadium will remain Guy Smith Stadium and the Ronald “RV” Vincent Field.
Other terms of lease agreement are:
- Capitol will have rights to set ticket, food and beverage, retail and parking prices for its home game events.
- Capitol will have the exclusive right to sell sponsorships and shall be entitled to all revenues from such sales.
- Improvements will include increasing the stadium’s capacity to a minimum of 1,500. The stadium’s current capacity is 1,000, according to council agenda materials.
- Alcohol will not be sold or consumed at youth events and activities.
- The league will partner with the city to provide one baseball day camp per year, operated with coaches and players of the Greenville team, for youth within the west Greenville community.
- The league shall officially offer at least two current collegiate baseball players that previously participated in the Pitt County Babe Ruth program a spot on the Greenville League team’s official roster for the summer season.
- The city will be responsible for cleaning the stands and bathrooms, paying the utilities, prepping the fields and other ongoing maintenance at the stadium.
Mayor P.J. Connelly played in three separate summer college leagues in the Midwest while playing baseball at East Carolina University.
“The amount of interaction between the players and the community is awesome,” Connelly said. Team members would visit local libraries and read with children. They would also play with children on the field prior to the game, Connelly said, they included children playing baseball and softball.
“There are a lot of new opportunities that I believe the league will bring,” he said.
City officials hope hosting a college league baseball team will increase tourism by bringing baseball fans to the community.
Councilman Les Robinson noted that the city observed both National Travel and Tourism Week and Economic Development Week, there has been repeated discussions on how the city is missing out on hosting sporting events because it doesn’t have enough playing fields.
“I’ve talked to several people and we are missing out on a sports complex,” Robinson said. “We are losing typically millions of dollars a year because if you look at the events people attend, 1,500 to 2,000 people, even 2,000 to 3,000 people come.
“We’re in the caboose on the train of progress, we need a sports complex,” Robinson said. He then made a motion, seconded by Councilman Will Bell, for staff to bring back information about funding a feasibility study for a sports complex in the 2023-24 budget proposal.
The city should explore if the complex should be an indoor or outdoor or combination facility, Robinson said. The study should also explore the possibility of partnering with Pitt County government and/or a private partner.
“I feel like our city is missing out on opportunities every single weekend year-round,” he said.
Councilwoman Marion Blackburn said while she would vote for Robinson’s motion, she was concerned that it was being pushed ahead of other projects, namely a performing arts center.
“It’s something we’ve looked at for a long time in the city but I don’t think we’ve had a feasibility study of,” she said. Blackburn said the council should take an equitable approach and examine what the community really needed. She went on to mention various groups have campaigned for a sports complex, an aquatics center and a performing arts center.
Connelly said he’s involved in multiple youth sports programs and he often hears that people are frustrated that they have to go to sports complexes in smaller communities and find themselves facing Greenville teams.
A local complex would save families money, he said.
Blackburn asked if a separate feasibility center could be done about a performing arts center.
City Manager Ann E. Wall said when she arrived in the city in 2017, she believed East Carolina University had looked at a performing arts center at that time. Wall said she wanted to talk with ECU
Councilman Rick Smiley said he was comfortable voting for Robinson’s motion because he’s talked about it for several weeks. He believed there needed to be additional discussions about a performing arts complex and the community’s desire for one before committing to any type of study.
Connelly said he would like to see a performing arts center but the council needed to see where ECU was before the city conducted a study.
The council voted unanimously to direct staff to bring back information about funding a feasibility study for a sports complex in the 2023-24 budget proposal.
The council also unanimously approved an agreement where the city, the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance and Greenville Utilities Commission would jointly develop a shell building that would be sold to a future industry wanting to do business in Pitt County. The city and GUC will each contribute $1 million to the project.
Josh Lewis, the alliance president and CEO, said the organization wasn’t able to respond to 60 percent of inquiries last year because it didn’t have suitable buildings.
The building, which will be located in Indigreen Corporate Park, will be about 100,000 square feet.