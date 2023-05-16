GREAT Bus

The city’s GREAT bus system operates from the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Activity Center on Pitt Street.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Greenville City Council has authorized staff to begin a limited pilot program with East Carolina University’s transit services to provide on-demand public transportation in 2024

In the pilot, the city will provide fixed route bus service and ECU would provide the on-demand service similar to a ride-share service, public works director Kevin Mulligan told the council last week. “We are looking to provide more efficient improved service as it relates to our transit services,” Mulligan said.


