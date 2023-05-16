Greenville City Council has authorized staff to begin a limited pilot program with East Carolina University’s transit services to provide on-demand public transportation in 2024
In the pilot, the city will provide fixed route bus service and ECU would provide the on-demand service similar to a ride-share service, public works director Kevin Mulligan told the council last week. “We are looking to provide more efficient improved service as it relates to our transit services,” Mulligan said.
Greenville has six bus routes with varying degrees of ridership. Route 3, which incorporates Pitt Community College, Hooker Road and Kristin Drive, is the busiest, with an average monthly ridership of 7,650.
Routes 6, 5 and 1, which collectively cover the Medical District, Greenville Mall and University Commons areas, followed with average monthly ridership between 7,500 to nearly 5,200.
Route 2, which serves the Medical District, and Route 4, which serves the area north of the Tar River, have an average ridership of nearly 4,800 and 3,600, respectively.
The city undertook a study of the bus system earlier this year to find ways to reduce the time it takes to complete a route, known as headway, from 60 minutes to 30 minutes, Mulligan said.
During the review, it was determined the city needed to establish on-demand routes, where people can use an app or telephone to request a ride within a defined area. Mulligan said if a person needs to reach a location outside the area, then they could be transported to catch a fixed route bus.
Consultants developed a plan that would have five fixed bus routes and five on-demand routes, Mulligan said. He recommended piloting a project within Routes 2 and 4, which have the lowest ridership.
The Route 2 pilot will be a combination of a fixed route operated by the city and on-demand service provided by ECU. The area will encompass the Medical District, ECU’s main campus and neighborhoods immediately east of the campus.
Mulligan said the fixed route will have stops at the main campus student center, several locations on 10th Street, Moye Boulevard and ECU’s West Campus.
There is no fixed route in the Route 4 pilot, only on-demand service, he said.
“If you need to get to a different zone we would bring you to the fixed route stop,” Mulligan said.
The city and ECU currently spend $930,000 annually operating in Routes 2 and 4, Mulligan said. The costs would increase to $1.1 million to operate one fixed-route bus and three on-demand vehicles.
Mulligan said those amounts do not include money the city receives from the Federal Transportation Administration for mass transit operations. There was no discussion about fares for the on-demand service.
Currently, the hours of operation for the Greenville bus system are 7:25 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, and ECU operates a 7 a.m.-7 p.m. schedule Monday through Friday. The pilot program would adopt ECU’s hours of operation.
One-stop voting
The city council at its Thursday meeting also unanimously voted to fund two additional one-stop early voting sites for the Nov. 7 municipal elections.
The municipalities holding elections on Nov. 7 split the cost of funding two early voting sites. Greenville typically funds two additional sites that operate during the last week of early voting.
The city’s request must be submitted to the county Board of Elections by June 1. The county board will then select the additional early voting sites.
The city’s total cost for this year’s elections is $147,616.
Senior facility bonds
The council unanimously approved the issuance of two bonds that will be used to build Springshire Senior Living Facilities, part of a proposed multi-generational development that also will feature a charter school and shared outdoor space.
The city isn’t responsible for paying the bond, City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said. However, the Internal Revenue Service requires the community where the project is being located to sign off on the bond issuance.
Budget presentations
Representatives of the Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Sheppard Memorial Library and Greenville Utilities Commission presented their respective budgets to the council for fiscal year 2023-24.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau budget is nearly $1.8 million, the library budget is $2.8 million and GUC’s budget is $294 million.
The public can comment on their proposed budgets and the city’s proposed budget during the council’s June 5 meeting.
The council is scheduled to vote on the budget on June 8.
Other actions
The Greenville City Council unanimously approved the following:
- The installation of the historic toppers and entrance signs in the College View neighborhood and a historic district signage policy.
- Annexation of 5 acres identified as Barrington Fields, located along the western right-of-way of Frog Level Road at the current terminus of Barrington Drive.
- Annexation 9 acres identified as Joseph and Lily Bland’s property located along the southern right-of-way of Darrell Drive and about 280 feet east of Len Drive.
- Amendment of regulations for tobacco shops in that no Class 2 tobacco shop shall be located within a one-half-mile radius of a Class 1 or Class 2 tobacco shop. A class 1 shop only sells tobacco and similar products; a class 2 shop sells tobacco and smoking apparatuses. Class 2 has more stringent guidelines for operating.
- Amendment of the City Code to reflect recent changes in the city’s operating structure and development standards.
- Renewal of the West Greenville Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area. Renewing the area gives the city more flexibility in using federal Community Development Block Grant dollars to improve housing and promote home ownership.