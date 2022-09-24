Nearly a year after its official opening, Greenville leaders celebrated the pending expansion of facilities at Wildwood Park.

Mayor P.J. Connelly and Council members Monica Daniels and Rick Smiley were joined by city officials and community leaders for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new welcome center and playground that will overlook the park’s lake.


