Greenville officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wildwood Park welcome center and nature-themed playground on Thursday. Development at the park continues to take shape, with the addition of a welcome center, playground, mountain bike trails, and BMX track, all scheduled to open in early 2023.
Photos by Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall addresses visitors at the ceremony while Mayor P.J. Connelly and Councilwoman Cassandra Daniels listen.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Greenville Recreation and Parks Director Don Octigan, left, and City Manager Ann E. Wall speak with businessman and philanthropist Eddie Smith.
Nearly a year after its official opening, Greenville leaders celebrated the pending expansion of facilities at Wildwood Park.
Mayor P.J. Connelly and Council members Monica Daniels and Rick Smiley were joined by city officials and community leaders for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new welcome center and playground that will overlook the park’s lake.
“There is no doubt that the hidden gem of Wildwood Park is not so hidden anymore,” Connelly said. “The welcome center and playground will provide visitors with another option for enjoyment while also adding to the attraction of Wildwood as a destination for special events.”
The $1.145 million welcome center will be a 2,000-square-foot building that will include restrooms, storage and office space. There also will be a shaded patio for visitors.
The playground will be divided into spaces for 2-5-year-olds and 5-12-year olds. The $417,938 facilities will have climbing elements, musical components, slides and a tree swing.
The council awarded Hudson Brothers Construction Company the welcome center contract and Cunningham Recreation the playground last month.
“As a City Council, one of our goals is to enhance community engagement, safety, and wellness. Wildwood Park and its amenities help us accomplish that,” Daniels said. “This park has always shown so much potential and, with each one of these events, we see that potential becoming a reality. So much has already been accomplished here, and so much more is on the horizon.”
Connelly also noted that the Chris Smith Mountain Bike Trails is another attraction that will open in late spring, early summer. There will be six miles of single-track mountain bike trails along with a skills park and pump track that will be designed to be utilized as a National Interscholastic Cycling Association race course.
Grady-White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation made a $476,000 donation to help with construction costs.
Grady-White Boats and the foundation have made multiple contributions that allowed the city to buy the parkland and to begin the first phase of development.
Eddie Smith was on hand for Thursday’s event.
“This is going to be awesome ... we’ll have this incredible playground and restrooms,” Smith said. “Playgrounds are really important. It is really important to get young children outdoors with their parents and enjoy nature and this beautiful, beautiful scenery out here. I can’t think of a better setting for a playground.”
The first phase of Wildwood Park opened Oct. 16, 2021. It includes a sandy beach area, a floating dock with boat slips, a 1.5-mile nature trail, a kayak launch, a waterfront camping platform and paved parking.
One of three pavilions that were part of the facility when the city purchased the land has been adapted for kayak and canoe storage and rentals. Another pavilion has hosted musical performances and served as a shade area for picnicking. The third pavilion was removed to make way for the playground and welcome center.
The city purchased 360 acres of riverfront property located east and west of U.S. 264 to create the recreation area.