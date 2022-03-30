Greenville’s City Council is aiming to spend $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on projects at the Town Common that include improvements to its amphitheater and repairs to the Tar River bulkhead.
The council at a workshop on Monday asked city staff to return with a plan to spend $5.75 million for Town Common projects and an additional $4.25 million for the bulkhead, which a city staffer said was built in the 60s and has long passed its lifespan.
Members reviewed a detailed list of projects from the city’s five-year capital improvement plan that city staff said is eligible for funding through a $24.7 million ARPA allocation intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects.
On Monday, they worked to allocate sums to “buckets” so staff can spend the money efficiently. The bulkhead work would come from $10 million in unrestricted funding as would matching funds for BUILD grant projects.
Federal guidelines say the remaining ARPA funding can be used to:
- Support public health response
- Address negative economic impacts
- Replace city general fund revenue loss
- Give premium pay to essential city workers
- Invest in stormwater and broadband infrastructure
Councilman Will Litchfield broached the need for bulkhead reconstruction. Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said that the bulkhead had been considered past its useful life when the most recent study was conducted on it 20 years ago.
“At that time there were some areas of weakness within the boardwalk that potentially could be an issue,” Cowin said. “In transparency, that has not materialized. We are having a study done right now to have an update.”
Cowin said that if such an issue did come to pass, it would “significantly” impact the use of the Town Common.
In discussing $5.75 million to be allocated toward other projects at the park, Councilman Rick Smiley advocated for an addendum that the amphitheater improvements be given funding by staff to better attract arts and entertainment to the city. That could include improvements to seating, sound systems and other facets, according to City Manager Ann Wall. The council agreed unanimously.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said that the Town Common plan has been on the council’s agenda since before his stint on the board began in 2015. He said that, with the funding now available, there is no time like the present to start making projects a reality at the communal space.
“This Town Common master plan has been a desire for councils, several councils before this one,” Connelly said. “I used to joke around at meetings that there was never anyone down at the common but now, when you look at it, there is tons and tons of people that are down there utilizing the park, utilizing the assets down there.”
In addition to the sum allocated for the park, the council agreed to match BUILD Project grant funding with $3.6 million in ARPA funding, the amount Wall said was reasonable within the $10 million in unrestricted funding.
The BUILD Project was launched in late 2019 after the city received $15 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to combine with city dollars to build four greenway and sidewalk projects and make improvements to West Fifth Street from Cadillac Drive to Reade Street. The West Fifth Street project is divided into three phases.
Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover pushed for $1.4 million to be allocated toward home rehabilitation in the city out of separate ARPA funding for Community Development Block Grants. The city had $1.98 million in those funds total.
The council agreed that the remainder of the $1.98 million in CDBG funding could go toward the Community Crossroads Center, with a possibility for additional funding to come from a separate source.
The council previously allocated $130,000 in funding to the center, which serves Pitt County’s homeless population. The Pitt County Board of Commissioners at a workshop of their own in late February set aside $1 million of the county’s $35.1 million in ARPA funding toward the center.
City Council members said they’d like to see a set plan on what their matched $1 million would go toward before approving the total. The Community Crossroads Center has been debating whether to renovate or demolish The Agnes Fullilove school building, built in 1924, which houses their medical clinic, respite room and other facilities.
In addition to $10 million for the Town Common and $3.6 million for BUILD projects, the council voted to allocate the remaining funding toward the following projects:
- $2.15 million in renovations to East Fourth Street, which Councilman Will Bell said is in disrepair
- $500,000 to the West End fire station
- $1 million in funding to Greenfield Terrace Recreation Center upgrades, which could include a new look, 20 to 30 more parking spaces, lighting and new playground equipment
- $3.375 million toward public works drainage pipe replacement
- $2.19 million in stormwater improvements
- $500,000 in nonprofit and small business assistance
- $1.1 million for project contingencies and administrative expenses
The assistance program for nonprofits and small businesses would require that organizations spend any funding received by the end of 2026.
The only allocation of ARPA funding prior to Monday’s workshop came in January when the city spent $300,000 on a premium pay bonus for city employees.
All funded projects must be encumbered as of December 2024 and completed, with ARPA funding exhausted, by December 2026. That gives a timeline of between three and four years to complete multi-million dollar projects when accounting for design and permitting, project advertisement and construction.
Projects discussed in the past by the council have included a multi-sport complex to bolster the area’s hospitality and tourism industries which were hit especially hard in the early days of the pandemic.
Last fall, staff recommended $10 million be spent on renovations to Guy Smith Stadium to make it a more attractive site for recruitment of a summer league baseball team. Staff had also recommended expanding recreational amenities at Thomas Foreman Park.
Wall said an ARPA Funding Plan is expected to be created and presented to the council in August. Staff plans to take council feedback and begin undergoing the projects in the fall.