...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Seen is signage at the intersection of East 5th Street and South Holly St near East Carolina University’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Erika Carbajal walks the sidewalk at the intersection of East Fifth and South Holly streets, where markers on the street sign indicate the College View Historic District. The city is considering an update to the signs.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
Updated signage to better identify one of Greenville’s historic areas would cost about $6,000, and city staff recommends the neighborhood bear some of the cost,
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission in October asked the Greenville City Council to facilitate the repair, maintenance and addition of street and neighborhood signs in the College View Historic District, one of five historic districts in the city.
Israel Mueller, a commission member, said in October the goal was to start in College View and eventually expand to the city’s other historic districts. City staff is scheduled to make recommendations on meeting the request during the City Council workshop at 4 p.m. Monday.
A report from the city’s engineering department stated that historic signage is not automatically installed — a neighborhood must make a request. Once the request is received, city employees add an emblem sticker to the street sign. An emblem costs $7.70 and the city installs it free of charge. Because of its low cost, if a sign with an emblem is stolen, the city makes a new one and installs it free of charge.
The city also uses an oval sign to designate the name of neighborhoods, the engineer’s report said. The oval sign is not reserved for historic neighborhoods. The oval signs are found in College View, Elmhurst/Englewood, College Court/Coghill, Colonial Heights and Forest Hills neighborhoods.
Neighborhoods purchase the signs at a cost of $80 each. The city installs them at locations staff identifies as neighborhood entrances. The signs vary in color.
College View neighborhoods has 38 signs, the report states. There are currently three oval signs in the neighborhood. Three more signs need to be installed to bring the number to six, the report said.
Installing the three additional oval signs will cost the neighborhood $240.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels, who introduced the preservation committee’s proposal, said in October the council should consider a new design for the historic designation sign and it should be placed on all 38 street signs in College View.
One suggested design is similar to a square cupola and would have the words “City of Greenville, College View, Historic District.”
The sign and its hardware would cost $140. Installing one each of the 38 street signs would cost $5,320, the report said.
Staff recommends the neighborhood purchase the signs and any replacements. The city would install them free of charge.
The preservation commission also suggested installing standalone neighborhood entrance signs. Staff said the signs estimated cost would be $925, which includes installation.
The city would have to identify locations with available right-of-way before they can be installed.