A Greenville man was piloting a plane involved in a crash off the coast on Sunday that killed him and his son and six others on board, authorities reported.
Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, and Jeffrey Rawls, 28, of Greenville were among those on board the single-engine Pilatus-PC-12/47, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Others presumed dead all are Carteret County residents: Stephanie McInnis Fulcher, 42, Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, and Jonathan McInnis, 15, all of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; and Michael Shepard, 15, and Jacob Taylor, 16, both of Atlantic. Officials said they have recovered one body but did not identify who it was.
The plane was returning to Carteret County from Hyde County where the group had been hunting, the Associated Press reported. It crashed in the ocean near Drum Inlet, northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort about 2 p.m. Sunday.
Teen Rawls was piloting the plane, according to wire reports. According to his LinkedIn profile he was a mechanic, inspector and pilot at Dillon’s Aviation, a Greenville flight school.
According to Kim Hopper, executive director of the Pitt Greenville Airport (PGV), the aircraft had departed from PGV the morning of the crash. He said the craft was based out of PGV.
It would later depart from Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and was last seen near Beaufort at 2:01 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking application.
Charlie Snow, a close friend of the pilot, said Jeff Rawls was a pilot as well. Snow said the elder Rawls had previously flown for his company, Outer Banks Airlines, and that he and Rawls had also flown together. The elder Rawls was a highly trained and an extremely capable pilot, not to mention a high-level aviation mechanic, said Snow, who is also a pilot.
“If anybody could get out of something, if it was possible to get out of it, he could have done it,” Snow said during a telephone interview. “So it makes me think that whatever happened was catastrophic. But you know, it’s just speculation.”
Snow said he and Ernest Rawls were like brothers and were friends for 20 years.
“I just don’t know many people in the world that I loved better than him,” Snow said. “He was just a great guy, a great pilot, a wonderful man — a fine Christian man.”
Snow said the plane that Rawls was flying was owned by Parks, one of the passengers. Fulcher, another passenger, was Parks’ girlfriend. Snow said the couple had taken the teens to a hunting charity event.
All four teenagers on board went to East Carteret High School, which has about 600 students, the school system said in a statement.
Following the news of Sunday’s crash, school counselors, psychologists and crisis team members from across the county have focused on being a resource for grieving students.
The counselors will remain “as long as additional support is needed,” the statement said, adding that the school system “continues to express its deepest concern, support and sympathy for those involved and affected by this tragic event.”
Search crews were still looking for the main body of the plane. Authorities had identified three debris fields, which had been moving farther off shore into the Atlantic Ocean.
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Matthew J. Baer told reporters that multiple vessels from various agencies were continuing the search for the plane. In a tweet Monday night, the Coast Guard said a cutter would remain on the scene overnight.
“We’ve got an all-hands-on-deck event going on here,” Baer said. “And we want the citizens of Carteret County and eastern North Carolina to know that your Coast Guard is out there doing our absolute best alongside our partners.”
The Coast Guard said in a news release that it received a report of a possible downed aircraft on Sunday about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) east of Drum Inlet from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller. The air traffic controller reported that the aircraft was behaving erratically on radar, then disappeared from the screen.
The single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed into the water approximately 18 miles northeast of Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration. A preliminary accident notification on the FAA’s website noted that the aircraft “crashed into water under unknown circumstances.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.