A Greenville man pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Thursday in connection to a 2019 incident in which a 42-year-old man shot twice and killed in Belvoir.
Jerrell Jamal Wiggins, 37, of 2117 Montclair Drive is facing a maximum sentence of 204 months in prison for the Feb. 23, 2019, robbery that took place at 628 Keith Drive. Wiggins had previously been charged as one of three co-defendants in the murder of Feliz Gonzaga Bailon, who was killed at the home.
According to prosecutors Wiggins and Bryan Norman, 35, of 607 Roosevelt Ave. entered wearing masks and wielding guns on the night of the incident. They demanded money and jewelry from Bailon and six others there. At some point Norman and Bailon entered a back room where Bailon’s body was later found by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Norman pleaded guilty to the murder last year.
Prosecutors said that the third co-defendant, Karmen Spiers, told Wiggins that the men in Bailon’s home owed her money. Wiggins recruited Norman to collect what was owed. Prosecutors said Spiers entered the house prior to Wiggins and Norman.
Wiggins was identified when one of the witnesses told investigators that a masked individual was a black man with light green eyes. An investigator who had worked prostitution cases knew Spiers and by extension Wiggins, who he recalled as having green eyes.
Spiers, who pleaded guilty last year to a non-murder charge, told the court previously that she had seen Wiggins exit the house prior to hearing the two gunshots that are believed to have killed Bailon.
Following his plea, defense attorney Bellonora McCallum told Judge Marvin Blount that her client had been taking classes while incarcerated and received good marks. She said Wiggins had only accompanied Spiers to the apartment as added protection. Wiggins was visibly emotional when he addressed Blount, expressing his guilt.
“I am sorry for everything that transpired in this situation,” Wiggins said. “I never had any intentions.”
“I have done everything to rehabilitate myself.”
Wiggins said he had been suffering from a substance abuse problem at the time of the murder. He said that he wished to give back to society.
Sentencing will take place on a later date. Blount also ruled that Wiggins will serve 90 days following his sentence for a probation violation. He had been on probation at the time of the incident for possession of a firearm by a felon. He will be further required to undergo substance abuse counseling in prison.
Teen pleads guilty
In an unrelated case, Colby Martin, 19, of Washington pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an assault on his then-17-year-old girlfriend.
Martin faces a maximum sentence of ten to 30 months in prison for charges including assault by strangulation, crimes against nature and obstruction of justice in relation to the Aug. 17 incident.
A charge of second-degree kidnapping against Martin was dropped as part of his plea deal.
Prosecutors said Martin went through the victim’s phone and struck her when he saw anything related to other men. They also said he attempted to engage in sexual acts with her. Martin took the victim’s keys and phone and did not let her leave his home. She left and went to a friend’s house after she offered to drive to get cheeseburgers.
A family member of Martin’s later drove the victim to the Pitt County Courthouse and told her to tell authorities Martin was innocent, leading to the obstruction of justice charge.
Sentencing will take place at a later date. Martin will undergo anger management as part of his sentencing.