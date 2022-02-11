After watching numerous friends battle cancer in the last year, a Greenville man decided to take steps to raise money for a regional cancer program.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday Greg Parker is taking “A Good Long Walk,” by spending 24 hours on a treadmill to raise money for Vidant Cancer Care.
Parker will be joined by local notables such as ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin and new Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders along with community members who will give contributions to spend 10 minutes on a treadmill near his.
The event is being held at Champions Health and Fitness, 4190 Bayswater Drive, Winterville.
“It literally hit me early one morning about two months ago. The thought hit me of how many of my friends and people in my circle … who have battled and in some cases are still battling cancer in the last 12 months alone,” said Parker, 58. “The more I thought about it, the more I wanted to do something that could help them or someone else who is fighting the same battle.”
He decided he wanted to walk for 24 hours to raise money and wanted to do it as soon as possible.
However that meant walking in February — a month where weather conditions vary widely — so he decided to use a treadmill.
“I do try to walk two to three miles a day, weather permitting, and I’ll use a treadmill when weather doesn’t permit,” Parker said. He also works out at Champions, which he joined in 1989 and has remained with through four location changes.
Champions’ owner Greg Lassiter is one of the first people Parker talked to because, without a location, he couldn’t make it happen.
Parker said he selected Vidant Cancer Care to receive the fundraiser’s proceeds because it’s a relatively new organization.
“I looked at other organizations and the more I thought about it, the more I wanted the community to participate in something for the community,” he said. As he learned about Vidant Cancer Care’s work, he knew he made the right choice.
“To think something of that caliber is serving eastern North Carolina, that is meaningful for me because eastern North Carolina is home,” said Parker, who grew up in Northampton County.
Vidant Cancer Care is located in the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower at Vidant Medical Center. Since it opened in 2018, the center has registered more than 100,000 new outpatients and has seen cancer mortality rates decrease from 15 percent to 14.2 percent, according to Vidant Health Foundation.
“It’s inspiring. There are a lot of people who have had cancer affect them negatively throughout their life,” said Scott Senatore, Vidant Health Foundation president. “When those things happen it can be hard and some of the ways people handle those hard times is to rally support and want to help any way they can.
“In some cases, helping is raising dollars and knowing those dollars are going to good use,” Senatore said.
One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the cancer care center’s support programs, he said.
Programs include financial assistance for patients who qualify at the federal poverty level, programs that assure care delivery, offering cancer screenings, early detection and prevention programs and support services such as therapy and complimentary wigs for people unable to afford them.
This isn’t the first endurance challenge Parker has tackled.
On Memorial Day 2021, Parker and Jeff Haddock traveled the 1,100-mile Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway between Norfolk, Va., and Miami in 11 days, in a skiff.
“We planned for 10, but the Albemarle Sound weather conditions postponed us a day,” he said.
Parker said he’s never thought of himself as someone who seeks out challenges or who tries to push his limits.
“I’m just a regular guy who enjoys helping others. Call it divine intervention or call it what you will, when the thought hits me to do something, I’m quick to act on it,” Parker said. “I’m a regular guy who takes being called a friend seriously. When someone calls me their friend, I don’t take that lightly. I feel like I’ve earned their trust and that being the case, I can’t think of anything I wouldn’t do for them. This is a mild attempt to make somebody’s life better.”
Parker hasn’t undertaken a special training for this challenge other than increasing the number of miles of his daily walks on some occasions.
“Since I had the idea, gosh, five weeks ago, I’ve walked 160 miles or thereabouts,” he said.
He also talked to a marathon runner and a person who has done ultramarathons about diet. They advised him to have carbohydrate-heavy meals on Wednesday and Thursday and return to his normal eating on Friday. They also offered suggestions on what to eat on Saturday.
“I had my annual physical about three weeks ago and told (his doctor) what I was going to do,” Parker said. “He put his pen down and he said, ‘Greg, you aren’t going to have any problem with this.’ Thank God I got a good bill of health that day and his endorsement.”
Parker’s plan is he’ll walk each hour for 45 minutes then take a 15 minute break to rest, eat and take care of other necessities.
Inner Banks Media, which is sponsoring Parker, plans to livestream the event from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday on the Facebook pages for 103.7 WTIB, 107.9 WNCT and 96.2 New Talk.
Parker plans to use that time to talk with his notable guests about topics in their areas of expertise, such as the upcoming ECU baseball season with Godwin and Pitt Community College’s role in educating the region’s health care providers with the school’s president, Lawrence Rouse.
Parker lined up 21 local “celebrities” who have committed to walk with him. Numerous people also have committed to get on the treadmill for the 10-minute sessions.
There are still slots available for people who want to donate and walk, Parker said. The minimum donation is $10 and people will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, he said.
Individuals who have mobility issues also can participate, Parker said. He plans to have a chair where people can donate and sit with him and the other walkers for a 10-minute period.
Parker, who lives in Greenville and works for an area tobacco processor, said he hopes the community turns out to support his effort and that they will consider donating.
“To be honest, I don’t know if I can pull this off,” he said. “But my next thought is how many people have been diagnosed with cancer and handed their treatment plan and said, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ If they can do it, I can do it. If for some reason I can’t hold up, it’s like the old adage, I’m going down swinging.”