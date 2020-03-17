A Greenville tax preparer tried his luck on a $10 million scratch-off game and and won a $1 million prize, the N.C. Lottery Announced on Tuesday.
Kelcey Holley purchased a $30 Colossal Cash game ticket at the Sheetz at County Home and Fire Tower Roads, the lottery reported.
“I couldn’t believe it” Holley said. “I still can’t believe it. I’m very happy.”
He sat on one of the stools outside to scratch the ticket and immediately got into his car and left for home when he realized he’d won $1 million.
“I got up and started looking around in disbelief,” said Holley. “When I got home, I put the ticket in my safe.”
Holley claimed his $1 million prize on Monday. He had the choice of an annuity prize paid out as $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $424,509.
“I plan on getting me and my wife a house,” he said, “and pay off our cars.”
The game started in August 2018 with four top prizes of $10 million and 16 $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes and five $1 million prizes remain to be won.
Players can win one of the $1 million prizes instantly, as Holley did, or by visiting the lottery’s website and entering their $10,000,000 Colossal Cash tickets into a second-chance drawing.
One $1 million prize, three $10,000 prizes, and 25 $500 prizes will be awarded in the fourth of five second-chance drawings in the game.
The deadline to submit your entry has not been determined.
Ticket sales make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education, the lottery reports. For details visit the “Impact” section of www.nclottery.com.