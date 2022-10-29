A Greenville man who tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket recently won a $100,000 prize, the N.C. Lottery announced on Friday.
Nelson Mercado II bought the lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
The $100 Million Mega Cash game debuted in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education.
Pitt County received slightly more than $10 million in lottery funds during fiscal year 2020-21, the last date statistics were available, according to the lottery website.
School systems can use lottery funds to help build and repair schools, the lottery office said, which helps meet needs that otherwise would have to be paid for by other means such as property taxes. Local officials decide the best use of the construction funds the county receives.
The county used nearly $1.9 million to help build and repairs schools. Slightly more than $300,000 covered school transportation costs.
Slightly more than $1 million for a Pre-K program, which allowed 222 children to receive a free, academic pre-school experience.
More than 600 students received scholarships funded with lottery dollars. The lottery also spent $250,710 on grants to help 1,253 Pitt County students attend college through the UNC Need-Based Grant program.
The county’s public and charter schools also received nearly $5.9 million to pay for support staff such as office assistants, custodians and substitute teachers.