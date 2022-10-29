A Greenville man who tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket recently won a $100,000 prize, the N.C. Lottery announced on Friday.

Nelson Mercado II bought the lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.


