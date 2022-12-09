Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly on Thursday cast two tie-breaking votes on an action that paves the way for future residential development next to the Pitt County Transfer Station off Allen Road.
Connelly sided with Council members Rose Glover, Will Bell and Les Robinson in approving an ordinance requested by 4 Life Properties to change the city’s future land use and character map for nearly 90.4 acres of land designated as industrial/logistics and potential conservation/open space.
Council members Monica Daniels, Marion Blackburn and Rick Smiley voted against the ordinance. The 3-3 split required Connelly’s vote.
The Future Land Use and Character Map illustrates a pattern of land use in the city for both vacant and developed land. It was developed using the principles set forth in the city’s Horizons 2026 community plan.
The applicants, represented by consultant Mike Baldwin, wanted 87 acres designated as traditional neighborhood, medium to high density, and 3.3 acres designated as potential conservation/open space.
City staff recommended denying the request because the property would be surrounded on three sides by land designated for industrial use. However, the city’s planning and zoning commission voted 4-1 in October to recommend approval.
Baldwin said the land has been designated for industrial development for nearly 20 years and little had occurred. He said a number of apartment complexes and subdivisions have been built along Allen Road. He also said the planned widening of Allen Road, which will have limited access points, will not be suitable for industry.
He said residential development would be more environmentally suitable for the property, which includes a portion of Green Mill Run, because industrial developments have more impermeable surfaces than residential developments.
Baldwin said he recognizes people might question selling or renting housing next to the transfer station, people will know it’s there and can decide if they do or do not want to live there.
Glover said she’s only known one person to complain about the landfill.
Smiley said no one has complained about the landfill because no one is living next to it. The residential development closest to it has a buffer of trees.
Smiley opposed the change. When the Pitt-Greenville Airport was built, no houses were nearby. However, residential development was allowed because of the argument that people knew they were moving next to an airport.
Smiley said as the airport has grown, so have community complaints. He feared a similar situation next to the transfer station.
“The essence of planning, the reason we have a comprehensive plan, the reason we have a council approve a land use, is that you end up with adjacent land uses that fit well with one another,” Smiley said. “This is the very definition of land uses that don’t fit well next to each other.”
Bell pointed out residential development is already occurring south of the landfill. He said future residential development on the proposed property could buffer the existing homes from industrial development.
Smiley said he didn’t think the property in question would serve as a buffer. A map used during Chief Planner Chantae Gooby’s presentation showed that industrial-designated property would be between the property in question and the existing homes.
Smiley also argued that no development had occurred in the area because the property was next to the transfer station, which formerly housed the county’s landfill and now serves as the location for collecting solid waste before it’s transferred to a regional landfill in Bertie County. The site also houses construction and demolition debris.
Smiley made a motion to deny the request. He, Blackburn and Daniels voted to deny and Glover, Bell and Robinson voted against the motion. Connelly passed the deciding vote to reject the denial.
Bell then made the motion to approve the request. When he, Glover and Robinson raised their hand in favor of the request, Connelly joined them in a joking fashion.
He was reminded he couldn’t vote yet and Smiley, also in a joking fashion, moved near the mayor and restrained him until he, Blackburn and Daniels voted against approval. Connelly then cast the deciding vote in favor of approval.
GUC property sale
Council voted 5-1 to rezone about 32.3 acres of the former Greenville Utilities Commission operations center, roughly located between Mumford Road and Pactolus Highway and west of Mills Street from residential-agricultural and residential high density multi-family to industry.
Blackburn cast the lone no vote, saying she believed commercial or heavy commercial zoning would be a better zoning. Blackburn’s said she was concerned a modular data processing facility, which can be used in cryptomining, could be located on the property.
Gooby said the property was 3,200 square feet and city rules require modular facilities to locate on at least 3,500 square feet of land. Modular data processing facilities also have to be 2,500 feet from houses and schools, Gooby said, and there are homes close to the land.
Blackburn later joined the other council members in unanimously approving sale of the former operations center to Michael Overton for $2.9 million.
The sale will return the property, which has been owned by the city since 1954, to private ownership and the city and county tax rolls.
Overton plans to lease the property’s office and storage space. He said he believes it will promote development in northern Greenville.