City Council sworn in

Marion Blackburn, Monica Daniels, Rick Smiley, P.J. Connelly, Rose Glover and Les Robinson pose for a photo after an installation ceremony at Greenville City Hall in June.

 Pat Gruner/the daily reflector

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly on Thursday cast two tie-breaking votes on an action that paves the way for future residential development next to the Pitt County Transfer Station off Allen Road.

Connelly sided with Council members Rose Glover, Will Bell and Les Robinson in approving an ordinance requested by 4 Life Properties to change the city’s future land use and character map for nearly 90.4 acres of land designated as industrial/logistics and potential conservation/open space.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 