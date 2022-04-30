Greenville’s incumbent mayor said his priorities remain unchanged as he runs for his third term, but his challenger wants to focus on ensuring the voices of all the city’s residents are represented on council.
P.J. Connelly, 38, who is running for his third term as mayor against Elizabeth “Liz” Liles, said road and transportation investments are still important priorities along with fiscal responsibility, economic development and public safety.
“I think we have seen tremendous amounts of progress in the city in the last several years,” Connelly said. “Greenville is moving in the right direction and I want to continue to see the growth that we are seeing.”
Prior to Connelly’s first run for elected office in 2015 — the contest for the council’s District 5 seat — the city’s tax rate was 54 cents per $100 valuation. While 7.5 cents below the city’s highest tax rate of 61.5 cents per $100 valuation, Connelly called it an alarming increase given that in the prior decade, the tax rate had decreased to 52 cents per $100 valuation.
The city’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget has a tax rate of 48.95 cents per $100 valuation.
Liles, 41, is executive director of Daughters of Worth, a nonprofit organization that educates, equips and empowers girls of all ages through tutoring, mentoring, coaching and, when necessary, helping them find safe housing.
Prior to forming Daughters of Worth, Liles worked at the Blind Center of Washington, The Salvation Army and Koinonia Christian Center Church.
“I understand for people to have the best quality of life and to have the best opportunity to prosper, succeed and thrive, that we have to be intentional in removing barriers so everybody has the same equal opportunity,” Liles said. “I am simply serving to help remove barriers and to represent the people and to make sure that the work (of council) is done in transparency.”
Liles said she first thought about running for office when she had questions about the city’s mass transit system.
The GREAT buses operate 6:25 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays but only work 9:25 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays. They don’t run on Sundays.
The late Saturday start time, plus having to walk an hour to get to a bus stop in certain areas, fails to serve the needs of city residents, she said.
The council also needs to address the community’s need for market-rate and affordable housing.
“The N.C. Human Relations Council published a report that Pitt County needs a 75 percent increase in affordable housing and market-rate housing to meet the needs of our population,” she said. Yet the City Council ignored a consultant’s report that said the city had too much student housing and needed more market-rate housing, she said.
The occupancy study conducted by the Kimley-Horn consultant company for the city in 2018 showed the market for student housing was saturated, with an aggregate vacancy rate at student-targeted communities of 11.6 percent — equal to about 1,276 empty beds.
The council continued to approve student housing development, she said.
“We need to make certain we are providing market-rate housing, that we are able to retain students and young professionals,” Liles said. “The reality is we can’t retain young professionals if we don’t have a space for them to live that is affordable and adequately built.”
Greenville is taking steps to address housing, Connelly said.
In 2020, Bill Clark Homes built four houses at cost in the Lincoln Park neighborhood for first-time homebuyers. The city provided down payment assistance, he said.
“Affordable housing is a new issue that has started over the last six to 12 months,” Connelly said. “We’re seeing rental rates that are going up significantly. We’re seeing property values increasing significantly as well, so the council will continue to have to come up with different ideas to partner with people in our community and beyond our community to provide and have affordable housing available to citizens.”
Last year the city provided $1 million assistance to Taft-Mills Group for the construction of eight, three-story apartment buildings totaling 180 units. The development will serve families who make less than 60 percent of the county’s area median income, according to a previous news report.
Council also agreed to Councilwoman Rose Glover’s recommendation to commit $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding for home renovation projects, he said.
“Just like business, you have to adapt, you have to make the necessary changes and I think it’s something the council will have to explore and will probably have to reach out to our federal partners to see if there is funding available to offer more of that in the future,” Connelly said.
The city should also look at ways other communities have increased affordable housing inventory, he said.
When Connelly joined the city council in 2015, Greenville spent about $500,000 annually on road pavement projects. There were constant complaints about the poor quality of the city’s roads.
The city now spends about $2.7 million annually on pavement maintenance, he said.
“Public safety is the number one service the city provides,” Connelly said. “I want to make sure Greenville is a safe community, that we are investing in roads, sidewalks, bike lanes, greenways, multi-use paths and multimodal transportation. Pedestrian safety is extremely important and I want to make sure we are focusing on that.”