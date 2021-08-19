Greenville's mayor said Thursday he plans to return many city meetings to a virtual format — an action taken after a vaccinated member attending Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting learned he had COVID-19.
P.J. Connelly said his decision is unrelated to the announcement by planning board member John M. Collins that he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Collins said in an email to other board members that he was asymptomatic on Tuesday but began to feel sick on Wednesday and was tested.
Connelly's order applies to city’s boards and commissions but not the City Council, which will continue meeting in person but with more social distancing in place.
The city’s legal staff was drafting the order on Thursday, Connelly said, and he will sign it once completed. “With the rise of cases in Pitt County it seemed like the smart thing to do to keep all the board members safe,” he said.
Members of the 18 boards and commissions that advise the city council are volunteers and the city needs to do what it can to keep people safe, Connelly said. Some members of the boards also reported being uncomfortable with returning to to in-person meetings.
On Tuesday, two hours before the Planning and Zoning Commission was scheduled to meet, member Hap Maxwell sent and email to city staff and other commission members expressing concern about returning to in-person meetings.
Maxwell said it appeared no protocols were in place to limit the spread of the COVID virus.
“Having watched the City Council's meetings last week it was obvious that not one of the council members or our city staff were wearing masks,” Maxwell wrote. “It was also evident that social distancing was not being practiced. I found this to be quite disturbing given the fact that the delta variant is three times more contagious than the original COVID we were asked to deal with one year ago.”
Eight planning board members attended Tuesday’s meeting. Three, including Maxwell, wore a mask. A city staff member acting as the commission’s clerk, also was masked.
Maxwell said he was especially concerned because of his age — he is the board's oldest member, he said. Board member Kevin Faison, who said he is the youngest, responded and said he was concerned, too.
Faison reminded the board that surgery he had scheduled that day had been canceled at the last minute due to a shortage of nurses at Vidant Medical Center related to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
"We may want to consider the public health risk," he said. "The fact that we have a proven effective option to conduct business in a safe productive capacity is an option I feel that we should exercise."
Collins, an associate professor of philosophy and director of East Carolina University’s philosophy program, said he regretted not wearing a mask to the meeting.
“I wish I had taken Hap's advice and worn a mask anyway,” he said in the email telling city staff and commission members about his diagnoses. He suggested people who were near him should consider taking precautions.
“I heard about the breakthrough infections and knew it was a real risk but still I thought I was unlikely to contract it," he said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
Collins said at times he thought his stepdaughter was being overcautious because she wears a mask in public places even though she is vaccinated.
“I am having second thoughts about that,” he said.
Collins said when he attended Tuesday’s meeting he felt fine but later that night he started coughing. He felt worse Wednesday morning so his wife urged him to get a COVID test.
Collins was stunned when he learned he tested positive. He thought about everyone he and his wife have been in touch with during the last two weeks and has been alerting them.
His wife is waiting for her COVID test results.
Collins was scheduled to teach in person when classes begin Monday at ECU. He is know adjustments to teach his first week’s classes online.
When asked if mask mandates should be reinstated, Collins said he didn’t want to "substitute my judgement on that for that of health experts.”
“I do wish I had taken the risk a little more seriously. I wish I had worn a mask at the planning and zoning meeting,” he said. “As far as whether we ought to meet face to face, I’ll leave that for someone else to decide.”