Dog Park

In December a Yorkshire terrier puppy slipped through a gap in a gate between the small and large dog areas at the Greenville Off-leash Dog Area.

Greenville’s dog park is set to close for renovations beginning in March, with the city’s Recreation and Parks director saying he is confident it will reopen in May.

Maintenance expected to cost between $75,000 and $100,000 will begin at the Greenville Off-Leash Dog Area (GOLDA) on Ash Street starting March 6 according to Don Octigan, Greenville’s director of Recreation and Parks. Renovations initially were slated for the end of January, but issues in acquiring materials and the department’s desire to keep the park open as long as possible during planning caused the delay, Octigan said.


