Greenville’s dog park is set to close for renovations beginning in March, with the city’s Recreation and Parks director saying he is confident it will reopen in May.
Maintenance expected to cost between $75,000 and $100,000 will begin at the Greenville Off-Leash Dog Area (GOLDA) on Ash Street starting March 6 according to Don Octigan, Greenville’s director of Recreation and Parks. Renovations initially were slated for the end of January, but issues in acquiring materials and the department’s desire to keep the park open as long as possible during planning caused the delay, Octigan said.
The budget for the project has yet to be finalized and money will come from general funds, Octigan said. He added that the parks department will handle GOLDA’s renovations internally to prevent additional contractor costs. The department worked with The East Group in planning the project, he said.
Octigan said that major renovations will include regrading to fill holes and the replacement or reinforcement of certain areas of the park’s fence. He hopes that the maintenance will keep staff from having to close the park monthly to provide minor repairs.
Gravel that Octigan said is safe for dogs will be installed on both sides of portions of the park’s fence to discourage digging that causes lasting damage to the barrier. The park is divided into small and large dog areas, and Octigan said that the large dog enclosure will receive a second entrance at the part of the park nearest the South Tar River Greenway. That will reduce wear and tear at the park’s current entrance on Ash Street, staff hopes.
Octigan said there have been discussions about installing a canopy for shade as well as additional seating in the park for dog owners. New play amenities have not yet been finalized, but Octigan said that users of the park who were surveyed said that was not a high priority.
GOLDA will also receive new signage, which is being worked on with the city’s risk manager, Octigan said. Signs will include documents with points of contact at the parks department, Greenville Animal Services and other entities. With that will come increased patrols by a park ranger, Octigan added.
“Between our park ranger, our park staff and Animal Protective Services, (community members) will see more patrols,” Octigan said.
In December visitors to the park expressed concern about a lack of safety after a Yorkshire Terrier puppy was attacked when it slipped through a gap in the fence from the small dog area to the large dog enclosure. The puppy died from its injuries, according to the owner.
That caused parkgoer Claire Anderson, an East Carolina University student, to contact Octigan and the city about establishing a paid membership program that would document aggression and vaccination status at the park. On Monday, Octigan said that feedback on any sort of membership program was mixed.
In addition to patrols from the city park ranger, Octigan said staff will conduct more regular inspections at GOLDA and have more communication with visitors.
Bordering the small dog enclosure is unused green space which Octigan said the department has discussed using for expansion. However, renovations will take priority.
“The dog park is probably a little larger than most communities our size have,” Octigan said. “We did look at potentially adding a little area there, but we want to make these improvements first and focus on the safety and security of the dog park. We don’t have staff there 24/7.”