A local police officer has been recognized for her role in pulling a woman from a vehicle involved in a wreck that shut down parts of Memorial Drive last month.
The Greenville Police Department took to Facebook Monday to commemorate patrol officer Casey Hargett for her actions following an April 20 crash on Memorial Drive at Mall Drive.
According to Lt. Carson Brown, of Greenville Fire-Rescue, Hargett was responsible for pulling his sister-in-law from her vehicle following the collision.
The crash stemmed from a robbery that occurred about 9:45 a.m. near Bank of America on Greenville Boulevard and Red Banks Road. A man was observed by GPD officers robbing a woman of her purse.
The man entered a black sedan with three others and officers tailed the vehicle through the Camping World parking lot, then westbound on Greenville Boulevard.
After turning onto Memorial Drive, the sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a silver Nissan pickup truck being driven by Heather Brown of Winterville.
Carson Brown said in an email that Hargett, “climbed into a mangled, smoking vehicle to help a complete stranger that had just been involved in a violent, unnecessary accident.”
Chief Mark Holtzman and other leaders recognized Hargett on Monday for going above and beyond the scope of her duties. Hargett did not make a statement.
“She is very humble and not one for a lot of public attention, but we felt she was deserving of the recognition,” said Kristen Hunter, public information officer.
Brown continues to recover. The four men involved — Calvin Williams Jr., Justin Williams, Joquan Keith and Dakota Diaz — have since been arrested and charged in the robbery leading to the crash.