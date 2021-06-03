A pair of Greenville Police Department officers on Thursday morning freed a driver trapped in a submerged vehicle, a department Facebook post said.
Officer Justin Lavin and Officer Christopher Santiago were traveling in the area of Frog Level and Wainwright Road on their way to work when they noticed a vehicle overturned in a ditch and submerged in water, the post said.
The officers determined a woman was trapped and broke a window to gain access, the post said. Lavin was able to enter the car and free the driver from her seatbelt.
Santiago held Lavin’s belt in the event the car would slip further into the water. As Santiago pulled Lavin, Lavin pulled the driver and freed the woman from the car, the post said.