The Greenville City Council on Monday directed staff to draft an ordinance that could allow new bars and nightclubs to open within 500 feet of existing establishments and single-family homes in the downtown area.
Greenville planning staff since November 2020 has explored reworking a rule that requires 500 feet between bars and nightclubs to promote more business development. The 12-year-old rule was established after a drive-by shooter killed two people on Fifth Street in the heart of the club district after a dispute in a bar.
Following multiple discussions with council and two virtual meetings with existing bar, nightclub and restaurant owners, staff developed a plan to focus on the area between First and 12th streets that extended from Evans and Reade streets west to South Pitt Street and the CSX rail line, said Thomas Barnett, director of Greenville Planning and Development Services.
Based on the discussions with the business owners, staff proposed that the city continue its current policy of not requiring a minimum age to enter bars and nightclubs, leaving the enforcement of drinking age rules to the owners. Staff also recommended doing away with a proposal to set minimum pricing for drinks.
Staff recommended prohibiting bars and clubs from requiring cover charges. Instead, businesses could sell tickets to special events, such as live bands, with a cut off time for purchasing the tickets, Barnett said.
“What we’ve heard and discovered over the years is that the way some of our most problematic bars make a living is that cover charge,” Barnett said. “They have a price set at the door for everyone coming in … and they have a lot of special drink prices.”
Councilman Will Bell questioned the proposal, saying clubs used the cover charge to pay for live entertainment while they made their profits from drinks. Barnett said the city wants businesses to be profitable, which is why it proposes letting bars and clubs sell advance tickets.
It was recommended that staff modify the policy to allow bars and clubs to sell tickets closer to showtime. The council also agreed that bars and nightclubs submit to an annual review of operations by the city Board of Adjustment to ensure they are following health and safety rules. There also would be ongoing enforcement when owners are shown to be in violation of city rules.
Recommendations for amending current rules and regulations were discussed during the council’s 4 p.m. workshop. They also included requiring businesses to close at midnight Sunday-Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
New businesses also would have to comply with all current building codes and safety standards, Barnett said, such as those managing occupant loads, sprinklers and public restroom facilities.
Barnett said one outstanding issue involves the 500-foot rule separating bars and nightclubs from single family housing.
If that rule remains in place, a significant portion of the proposed district’s 12th Street boundary would be excluded from bar and club development, along with areas near West Fifth and South Pitt streets and an area near Washington and Evans streets.
If the buffer is reduced to 100-feet, the West 12th Street area is still excluded but more locations in other areas will be open.
If no buffer is set, the whole area is available for development.
Bell said he thought the 12th Street area should be excluded from buffer rules because the area is becoming increasingly commercial.
“I think people in these neighborhoods see the writing on the wall and know the area is changing,” Bell said.
Councilman Rick Smiley said he thinks staff should further refine and identify the area devoted to entertainment and that is required to follow current city health and safety standards.
“There is room there to experiment (with residential buffers) if we keep it in a clearly defined area and we are serious with health and safety,” Smiley said.