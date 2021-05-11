Increased tax revenue brought about by a growing tax base has allowed Greenville officials to recommend more funding for street improvements and other projects without raising the city tax rate, managers said.
Greenville City Council reviewed its proposed fiscal year 2021-22 budget on Monday. Along with increasing funding for projects, the budget also includes a proposed increase in the city’s stormwater fee to undertake $54 million in building projects over the next 10 years.
City Manager Ann E. Wall and Assistant City Manager/Chief Financial Officer Michael Cowin presented the council with a $144.2 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
Mayor P.J. Connelly and Councilman William Litchfield didn’t attend Monday’s meeting. Connelly was absent because of his father’s death last week. No reason was given for Litchfield’s absence. Mayor Pro Tem Rose Glover conducted the virtual session.
“Overall. I am proud to say this is a sound budget grounded in the goals of City Council,” Wall said. “It will demonstrate that this city is in a strong financial position.”
Sixty-two percent of the budget is rooted in the general fund, the part of the budget connected to city property taxes. The proposed general fund is $89.9 million.
Approximately 91% of all general fund revenues go into core public services:
- 50.6%: police and fire/rescue
- 21%: engineering and public works
- 9.6%: recreation and parks
- 8.6%: city support services
- 4.7%: planning and development
- 3.9%: information technology
- 1.5%: Sheppard Me
- morial Library
The proposed budget keeps the city’s property tax rate at 49.45 cents per $100 valuation, the lowest the rate has been in 40 years, Wall said. The city’s trash pickup fee will remain at $16 a month for the fifth consecutive year.
While the tax rate remains unchanged, it’s expected to generate an additional $918,300 in additional tax revenue this year because of growth in Greenville’s tax base.
Sales tax revenue is projected to increase by $1.1 million, a 5% increase.
Cowin said because the COVID-19 pandemic kept people at home, they did more shopping locally. He said he anticipates that trend will continue into the new fiscal year.
“There are so many local governments in eastern North Carolina that would just die to see the growth in revenues that we are seeing,” Cowin said.
The new revenue, combined with project funding established in the current budget, will allow the city to undertake the following projects:
Increase employee wages by 2% by offering a 1.5% merit increase and half-cent market adjustment.
- It’s also recommended the city add one position to traffic services, hire one more assistant city attorney and add a parks and recreation position that will coordinate events at Wildwood Park and other locations in the city.
- Increase street improvement funding by $300,000, raising the total amount to $2.8 million.
Cowin said because it appears not all of the city’s street improvement funding will be spent by the end of the current fiscal year, the city will actually spend $3.7 million on street projects.
- Continue the $500,000 funding for the Greenville ENC Alliance.
Spend $1.8 million in recurring funding to finance BUILD Grant streetscapes and intermodal transportation projects, construction of Fire Station No. 7 off of Fire Tower Road, the new community pool, Eppes Recreation Center Improvements and Wildwood Park Development.
- Give $4.35 million to three pay-as-you-projects; $1 million for facility improvements, $375,000 to replace computers and cameras, $2.95 million for vehicle replacements.
- It’s recommended a $120,000 be allocated for public safety radio replacements.
Stormwater fund
The council approved a stormwater utility plan that sought to improve routine maintenance and fund major projects to continue the city’s stormwater runoff.
The plan included a proposal to increase the stormwater fee by $1 a year over a four-year period.
The average Greenville resident currently pays $5.35 per ERU, equivalent residential unit. It’s a term used in stormwater billing.
The council delayed implementing the increase this year because of the pandemic economic impact on facilities.
Staff is recommending the increase occur this year, raising the amount to $6.35 per ERU in the community fiscal year and reaching a rate of $9.35 per ERU by fiscal year 2024-25 and continuing through fiscal year 2029-30.
It will increase by 50 cents in fiscal year 2030-31.
The increase will allow the city to finance $54 million in major stormwater projects with revenue bonds over the next 10 years and nearly $16 million in projects that will be paid with cash.
“This budget is just the common link used to achieve all the goals of City Council,” Cowin said.
Prior to the council’s 6 p.m. session, a workshop was held.
2021 Municipal elec
tions
City Attorney Emmanuel McGirt said delays in releasing local census data make it very unlikely the city will be able to review and adjust its City Council district boundaries in time for the Nov. 2 election.
Greenville is one of 45 cities in North Carolina that have defined electoral districts that have to be reviewed and likely adjusted to make sure each district has a comparable population.
McGirt said the change is needed to ensure each vote has equal weight.
There is talk the General Assembly may take action in late June to delay the 2021 municipal actions.
If the General Assembly doesn’t take statewide action, the city could ask for the passage of a local bill that would delay its election or it could proceed with the 2021 election using the current district boundaries.
McGirt said based on his reading of state laws governing election delays, he doesn’t believe the city can ask for a delay. He said the UNC School of Government, which advises local elected boards, agrees that local governments shouldn’t seek a delay in elections.
Glover, serving as mayor pro tem, said she would have concerns about holding an election without updating district boundaries. During the last two censuses, Districts 1 and 2 saw significant population changes.
Councilman Rick Smiley disagreed.
“I think it’s very important for everybody in the city to get equal representation but I would have a lot of trouble extending my term,” he said. “That’s basically what we are saying if we put off the election. We’re basically saying we are going to allow ourselves to remain in our positions beyond that period we are elected for and I am very nervous about doing that.”