People can now enjoy the glory of fall with a late-day stroll through Greenville’s central business area, a cocktail or cup of beer in hand.

Starting at 5 p.m. today the City of Greenville will open the Uptown and Dickinson Avenue Social Districts, locations where people can drink beer, wine and cocktails while walking in designated areas.


