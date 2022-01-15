A member of Greenville’s planning and zoning commission is urging the City Council to delay action on recommended rule changes that would permit crypto currency mining activity in the community.
“Had I known prior to our Dec. 21, 2021, P&Z meeting what I have since learned, I would have voted to oppose the ‘data processing’ text amendment,” said Hap Maxwell, who is serving his second term on the commission.
The planning and zoning commission on Dec. 21 unanimously voted to recommend changes to the city code that would establish “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” as two separate uses and set associated standards and zoning districts for the uses.
The facilities and centers that are allowed in the rule change would house large numbers of computer processors for the “remote storage, processing or distribution of large amounts of data.” Cryptocurrency mining is one of the uses for these facilities.
Since voting for the city code change, Maxwell said he has researched how these facilities operate and the experiences of people living near the facilities.
“I’ve looked at some videos and read articles and one person described it as having a giant dentist drill going 24/7 outside his house,” Maxwell said.
“Another one said it’s kind of like having a jet idling on a runway 24/7 across from his house. I don’t know of anybody who would want to live near that.”
His concern is that the recommended zoning for the uses, which including manufacturing, heavy commercial, commercial downtown fringe and multiple industrial zones, could allow the facilities near residential areas.
Maxwell pointed out the issue was brought before the commission less than four days before Christmas and was part of an agenda that had nine items.
“It seems to me, and this is my second time on planning and zoning, and it seems like a lot of times controversial issues and the people pushing an item and worried about having people in opposition, they’ll come up right before the holiday or in the middle of summer when they figure a lot of people are tied up with vacations, their kids are out of school and they figure people aren’t paying attention,” Maxwell said. “It seems to happen more often than not in my experience.”
Maxwell also is concerned about the large amount of electricity these facilities and centers consume. Greenville Utilities Commission, which would supply power to such a site, purchases electricity from Duke Energy, which gets 2 percent of its generation from hydropower and renewable sources, according to the company’s online 2020 sustainability report.
Greenville’s 2026 Horizons 2026 Community Plan identifies goals for future land use and development, transportation, parks and recreation, historic preservation, environmental protection and other citywide topics.
“When the plan was being developed there were a number of open houses where input was sought from the citizens of Greenville,” Maxwell said. “One of the top 10 priorities given by the citizens was for Greenville to develop a green energy plan.’
“We’re now approaching the sixth anniversary of that input being given by Greenville’s citizens, and as far as I know no steps have ever been taken by the City Council or city staff to even begin exploring what the development of such a plan would entail.”
Maxwell said he tries to go along with the recommendations of city staff because they typically are “taking the wide-angle view” on requests because of the long-term effects on the city’s growth.
But on this issue, he encouraged council members to educate themselves as much as they can.
“Something like this could have a huge impact on the community and it feels like this was rushed through,” he said. “This isn’t a good way to do something like this.”