New rule governing downtown bars will be returned to the Greenville City Council with no endorsement from the city planning board after a series of votes regarding the size of new bars during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission was considering a set of rules called “bar 2022” that the council sent to it for recommendation after public input and revisions of earlier plans.


