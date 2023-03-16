The City of Greenville will host the Visit North Carolina Tourism Conference in 2024, the local tourism organization announced.
The City of Greenville will host the Visit North Carolina Tourism Conference in 2024, the local tourism organization announced.
The event will be held March 17-19, 2024 at the Greenville Convention Center, Visit Greenville, NC, said Tuesday.
The annual Visit North Carolina Tourism Conference brings together tourism industry leaders for two days of educational sessions, programming, networking, and opportunities to catch up on the latest trends and issues facing the travel industry and gain insights from industry experts.
“We are excited to have North Carolina’s premier travel and tourism event here in Greenville again next year,” stated Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “Hosting provides us the opportunity to showcase the immense growth happening in Greenville-Pitt County to our statewide tourism leaders and regional media partners.”
Schmidt’s organization got a head start in showing the community’s attractions during this year’s conference, held March 6-8 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville.
The event drew more than 500, including professionals from destination marketing organizations across North Carolina, industry marketing and technology service providers, media partners, and travel writers from across the state and country, and more.
Visit Greenville, NC, hosted the closing luncheon of the conference. Chef Lucas Owens of Julep Contemporary Kitchen and the new Native Fine Diner, crafted a menu that gave attendees a taste of what they can expect in Greenville next year.
Owens also did a live plating demonstration on stage during the luncheon. He also talked about his restaurants and the growing culinary scene in Greenville and Pitt County.
“We are thrilled to be returning to Greenville for the Visit North Carolina Tourism Conference,” stated Wit Tuttell, director of Visit North Carolina. “I love going to Greenville because you can feel the excitement throughout the community when we are in town.”
Greenville hosted the Visit North Carolina Tourism Conference for the first time in 2017.
Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.
